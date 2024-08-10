Daredevil Born Again D23 Trailer Breakdown: White Tiger, Muse, Punisher, Bullseye

Muse as Born Again’s Big Bad

There are fleeting nods to the artistic serial killer known as Muse in the Born Again trailer. Introduced in 2016’s Daredevil #11, Muse quickly made his mark when they lured Blindspot to a warehouse that contained a mural painted with the blood of over 100 missing people (referenced in the trailer). Muse also has a unique set of powers that act like a sensory black hole and scramble Daredevil’s own abilities.

We don’t know who will be playing Muse here, but a comic-accurate version of the character appears in a single shot. Sporting a white mask with red tears, the Born Again trailer suggests that Muse is the one who will unite Daredevil and Kingpin, especially as the character has links to both in the comics. Muse memorably made a mural for Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, with the latter being blamed for the bloody scene and inadvertently helping push Fisk’s anti-vigilante agenda.

Jon Bernthal Returns as the Punisher

The trailer goes a long way to reassure fans that Born Again won’t be skimping on its violence, as we get clips of several brutal fight sequences. Coming as a surprise to no one who’s kept up with the leaks, Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as the uber-violent Punisher in Born Again. Netflix’s Punisher series outlived the rest of the streaming service’s Marvel shows, but after it was cancelled following season 2, Bernthal’s official MCU return had been up in the air.

Having arrived in Daredevil season 2 as an adversary of Murdock, Castle is once again at odds with his fellow vigilante. Even though the trailer hints at a typically brutal fight between the pair, we doubt it’ll be long until they’re fighting side-by-side again. Born Again has just been confirmed for a second season, but the question remains: will the Punisher get his own Disney+ series as well?

Karen and Foggy Are Back

Daredevil: Born Again was originally pitched as a soft reboot that would steer away from Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran from 2015 to 2018. This ledd to the surprise news that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll wouldn’t be reprising their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. But after the production went through a creative overhaul, there was a quick U-turn, with both actors returning for more adventures with Murdock.

It’s unclear how big a role the pair will have, and as for Page being a love interest, we already know Murdock has been busy between the sheets with She-Hulk’s Jennifer Walters. We’ll see if Page has any thoughts about that.