Daredevil Born Again D23 Trailer Breakdown: White Tiger, Muse, Punisher, Bullseye
At last, we have our first real look at Daredevil: Born Again, thanks to a trailer released at D23. Here are all the big moments you missed!
The MCU’s Man Without Fear is finally back in the spotlight. After tantalizing teases of Daredevil in Spider-Man: Far From Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, Charlie Cox makes a full-time return for Daredevil: Born Again, the follow-up to the popular Netflix series that’s getting most of the old gang back together.
Ahead of the show’s debut in March 2025, Disney showed off the series’ first trailer exclusively to an audience attending this year’s D23. From new villains to familiar foes and one ‘punishing’ cameo, here’s what you missed in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer if you weren’t in attendance.
Kingpin’s Rise to Power
In Echo‘s finale, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk hinted that he would run for mayor of New York City and that’s clearly put him back on Daredevil’s radar. Kingpin is also rumored to play a major role in a street-level Spider-Man 4, but for now, he’s butting heads with Murdock again—having worked out he’s the man behind Daredevil’s cowl.
In the D23 footage, the pair have a tense showdown in a diner, with Fisk questioning whether the warning comes from Murdock or his “darker” other half. Interestingly, Daredevil and Kingpin look set to broker an uneasy alliance against a common enemy…
Muse as Born Again’s Big Bad
There are fleeting nods to the artistic serial killer known as Muse in the Born Again trailer. Introduced in 2016’s Daredevil #11, Muse quickly made his mark when they lured Blindspot to a warehouse that contained a mural painted with the blood of over 100 missing people (referenced in the trailer). Muse also has a unique set of powers that act like a sensory black hole and scramble Daredevil’s own abilities.
We don’t know who will be playing Muse here, but a comic-accurate version of the character appears in a single shot. Sporting a white mask with red tears, the Born Again trailer suggests that Muse is the one who will unite Daredevil and Kingpin, especially as the character has links to both in the comics. Muse memorably made a mural for Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, with the latter being blamed for the bloody scene and inadvertently helping push Fisk’s anti-vigilante agenda.
Jon Bernthal Returns as the Punisher
The trailer goes a long way to reassure fans that Born Again won’t be skimping on its violence, as we get clips of several brutal fight sequences. Coming as a surprise to no one who’s kept up with the leaks, Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as the uber-violent Punisher in Born Again. Netflix’s Punisher series outlived the rest of the streaming service’s Marvel shows, but after it was cancelled following season 2, Bernthal’s official MCU return had been up in the air.
Having arrived in Daredevil season 2 as an adversary of Murdock, Castle is once again at odds with his fellow vigilante. Even though the trailer hints at a typically brutal fight between the pair, we doubt it’ll be long until they’re fighting side-by-side again. Born Again has just been confirmed for a second season, but the question remains: will the Punisher get his own Disney+ series as well?
Karen and Foggy Are Back
Daredevil: Born Again was originally pitched as a soft reboot that would steer away from Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran from 2015 to 2018. This ledd to the surprise news that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll wouldn’t be reprising their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. But after the production went through a creative overhaul, there was a quick U-turn, with both actors returning for more adventures with Murdock.
It’s unclear how big a role the pair will have, and as for Page being a love interest, we already know Murdock has been busy between the sheets with She-Hulk’s Jennifer Walters. We’ll see if Page has any thoughts about that.
Bullseye Behind Bars
After serving as the de facto villain of Daredevil season 3, Wilson Bethel is back as Bullseye in Born Again. Netflix’s series left Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter paying for his crimes. Following a climactic battle at Fisk’s penthouse in the Presidential Hotel, Bullseye was taken in by authorities.
Although Bullseye was paralyzed at the end of that Daredevil series, he’s seemingly recovered from his injuries, walking just fine in the D23 footage. In the trailer, he’s still locked behind bars, but it probably won’t take long for Bullseye to get back to his old tricks.
The Marvels Connection
Little has been heard of Kamala Khan since The Marvels’ disappointing box office, but with us back in NYC, Ms. Marvel herself could be due for a cameo. Born Again’s trailer features a return of Kamala’s father, Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur). Piecing things together, the trailer makes it look like he gets caught in some kind of bank heist, although it’s not 100% clear.
Even if Kamala doesn’t directly appear, there’s sure to be a reference to the costumed hero and possibly even a nod to her The Marvels post-credit scene where she was trying to set up the Young Avengers. Like Kingpin played a crucial role in Hawkeye, we’re expecting some equally important cameos in Born Again.
Daredevil’s Many Faces
Matt Murdock’s wardrobe is due for an upgrade in Born Again, and after trying out a classic comic look of gold and red courtesy of She-Hulk’s Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), he’s not short of a costume change or two. The trailer even showcases a packed wardrobe featuring some interesting outfit choices.
At one point, the trailer shows off display case containing at least five cowls that nod toward the character’s comic book history. From the iconic Man Without Fear red and black suit to a potential easter egg toward Ben Affleck’s costume from 2003’s Daredevil, we get a trip down memory lane for DD. There’s even the purified all-white version from 2023’s new era, which looks like it would be perfect to lend to Born Again’s newest addition, White Tiger.
The White Tiger
A throwaway mention of Angela del Toro in Jessica Jones season 1 set up the arrival of White Tiger some nine years ago, but in Daredevil: Born Again, its her uncle, Hector Ayala, who is taking up the mantle. As the first Latin American main character in American comics and Marvel’s first Hispanic superhero, Kamar de los Reyes’ portrayal of Ayala is an important addition to the ensemble.
The Born Again trailer opens with Reyes’ character locked up, which mirrors an arc from Daredevil Vol. 2 #38-40 where Murdock tried to get him off on a charge against a corrupt cop who ended up dead. Either way, Hector is seen donning a comic-accurate White Tiger suit and saying, “People need a hero.” Thankfully, Born Again isn’t short of them, and with so many villains knocking around, Murdock could use all the help he can get.
Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ on March 2025.