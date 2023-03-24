Daisy Jones & The Six Ending Explained: What Happened at Soldier Field?

Episode 10, “Rock n Roll Suicide” starts at Soldier Field, only unlike before this time we have a little more context. As the group performs “Regret Me,” the crowd might be cheering along, but the entire band is hanging by a thread, trying their best to keep their game faces on as they’d rather be anywhere than on a stage.

Karen and Graham are giving each other heartbreaking looks and trying not to cry, bassist Eddie has a black eye, and Billy is dipping off stage to chug from a whiskey flask after falling off the wagon after years of sobriety. Then there’s Daisy, who is off her head on cocaine and booze more than usual. Drummer Warren is the only one remaining any kind of chill, though in a cut to the documentary being filmed 20 years later, it’s revealed he just “didn’t want to see” his band was collapsing around him.

The bitter conclusion was hours in the making. Daisy, knowing she’s in love with Billy, is using drugs to deal with those feelings in a way she only knows how, but is ready to get out. She tells Simone after the gig, she’s out. Meanwhile Billy is feeling just as torn, amplified by wife Camila, who isn’t blind to the fact there’s something between her husband and Daisy. He insists nothing’s going on, and there’s never been more than one kiss, but he stops short at assuring Camila he doesn’t love Daisy. When Eddie comes to his hotel room with his own chip on his shoulder at being shoved out of the band, Billy snaps when Eddie suggests he’s slept with Camila, giving Eddie the black eye he’s later seen on stage with, and smashing up his guitar.

He later goes down to the lobby to call producer Teddy for comfort and a sobriety check, but doesn’t get through to him. As he leaves, a fan offers to buy him a drink and he accepts, marking the start of a downward spiral that continues at the gig. Meanwhile Daisy and Camila have a confrontation. While Daisy assures Camila that nothing has happened between them, she hits a nerve by suggesting Billy is only still with Camila out of family obligation to her and their daughter rather than actual love. Daisy then starts her own spiral, calling her mother who scolds her for being a “pretentious little shit” and being told that “while a million people love her, no one knows her”. She buries her upset in a bag of cocaine and a bottle of wine.

Then there’s poor Graham and Karen who, after legitimately falling in love, have to make a decision to part ways after Karen secretly gets an abortion, telling him afterwards she “took care of it” in the hotel elevator. Karen makes it known she has no intention to ever have children. Heartbroken, Graham doesn’t understand why she doesn’t want that and would put her career first. At a stalemate, their relationship breaks down.

Does Billy Choose Daisy or Camila?

Billy and Daisy both miss sound check, but when they finally arrive Billy grabs Daisy and passionately kisses her. While she’s initially fine with it, she realizes he’s been drinking again, and that it’s a cause for concern. Billy also goads Eddie on stage, hyping him up before whispering in his ear that “he’s done”. The pair switch their rock star personas on in time to get on the stage. There are moments where Billy looks like he’s set to kiss Daisy, which unnerves her as she realizes something is wrong. Meanwhile Camila is watching this all from the crowd, upset at what her marriage has become.