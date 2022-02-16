How Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Paved the Way for Peaky Blinders

In the first episode of 90s-set ITV drama Quiz, a group of men are devising a game show. Provisionally titled Cash Mountain, it involves players doubling their money with each correct answer on their way to the summit. Concerned that the concept’s too old-fashioned, a Birmingham accent comically suggests, “We could set it on an actual mountain. Like, a little one? Wales?”

Cash Mountain didn’t go down the Welsh Outward Bound route but stuck to its questions-and-cash simplicity to become global smash hit Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? That Brummie voice belonged to Steve Knight (played in Quiz by Keir Charles). He was one of the three creators credited with devising the quiz show that was later struck by the “Coughing Major” cheating scandal so brilliantly dramatised in James Graham’s play and TV adaptation.

In the nineties, Knight and his writing partner Mike Whitehill worked at TV production company Celador. After starting out copywriting ads for Capital radio and creating daytime TV game show formats, Knight had teamed up with Whitehill to write comedy. The pair wrote for Ken Dodd, Jasper Carrott, Frankie Howerd and TV bloopers shows, as well as co-creating police spoof The Detectives starring Carrott and Robert Powell.

In 1997, Knight and Whitehill worked with producer David Briggs and Celador’s Paul Smith on Briggs’ concept for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Speaking to Jim Waterson on BBC Sounds’ The Media Show in 2019, Knight explains, “The original idea was you could win an unlimited amount of money, you could just go on forever, but the questions would become increasingly impossible so you’d reach a point where… But no-one would insure that just in case so we had to think of a limit, so we thought, well, a million, why not?”