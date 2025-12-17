Colin Farrell Really Loves That “Piece of Shit” Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell is very fond of Oz Cobb, the crime boss he played in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and last year’s HBO Max spinoff show, The Penguin.

“I love that piece of shit. I love Oz. I love him,” Farrell told Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley during an Actors on Actors interview for Variety, explaining that he becomes so immersed in the role that he could sit and talk to her for 12 hours in the Penguin makeup and not break character.

Farrell revealed that he knew he’d become quite protective of Cobb when he considered pulling a kind of “Andy Kaufman-light” stunt on a chat show by giving an interview in-character, only to change his mind when he realized that he didn’t want Cobb to become a joke. This extended to meeting young fans while inhabiting Cobb, as he felt that too much behind-the-scenes access might undermine the character’s mystery.

The actor, who recently starred in Netflix’s dark comedy Ballad of a Small Player, also elaborated on how he was able to find the character of Cobb within himself after donning the DC villain’s mask.