Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Brings a Beloved Manga to Life

We also drew inspiration from the comic’s distinctive panelling and pacing. In animation, this translated into bold camera work and handheld-style motion, aiming to give viewers the sensation of actually being there. It is not just about visual appeal – the direct reflection of the characters’ emotions and circumstances on screen is what truly defines Chainsaw Man’s action and visual style.

It can be quite tricky when it comes to some anime’s ability to blend 2D and 3D assets. You really make them seamlessly work together and find ways for these visuals to complement one another. What has it been like to establish that visual identity for Chainsaw Man?

In the Chainsaw Man TV Series, the drawings are primarily done in 2D, but elements such as the movement of the chainsaws, the three-dimensional motion of backgrounds, and the vehicles are expressed in 3D. While we clearly divided their roles to make use of the strengths of each technique, our goal was not to place different techniques side by side, but to make them coexist naturally, as a part of the same image.

The consistency in lighting and camera work was crucial to achieving this, as well as unifying the density of the drawings. By designing both 2D and 3D to stand within the same “filming space,” we achieved visuals that combine the weight of the action with the raw presence of the characters, resulting in a look that is both realistic and stylish.

It looks like the anime’s look – particularly in Reze Arc – continues to change and evolve along with the story. Can you speak to that?

The Reze Arc is a story where Denji’s everyday life and extraordinary events intertwine, and we paid close attention to this contrast in the visuals, too. In the calmer scenes in the first half, we used soft lighting and colors, carefully depicting the atmosphere of the city and the distances between characters, aiming to give the audience the feeling that they were spending time alongside the characters.