Crunchyroll’s Anime FanFest at SDCC 2025 Celebrated the Genre’s Accessibility

With each passing year, San Diego Comic-Con proves to be an undying magnetic force, drawing members of every fandom under the sun to the hallowed halls of the San Diego Convention Center. One of the largest fandom present at SDCC, and in the world as a whole, is the anime fandom. This year, the popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll introduced the Crunchyroll Anime FanFest to their usual gamut of activations, panels, and fan interactions.

The festival was free and open to the public on July 25 and 26. In addition to the music festival, attendees visited artist and anime merch pop-ups, an Activations Crosswalk, and exclusive giveaways. The first day featured performances by SPYAIR, yama, ASH DA HERO, Slushii, Magnolia Park, Hyper Potions, VGR, and James Landino.

“We were all crying tears of joy because we got to see music from Haikyu!! performed live in front of us,” Nicholas Friedman, Director of Audience Development Multimedia and Editorial at Crunchyroll, said. “It was incredible.”

On the morning of the festival’s second day, Den of Geek was invited to a panel of Crunchyroll leadership, moderated by Friedman. The discussion featured insights from Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini, Chief Operating Officer Gita Rebbapragada, and Senior Vice President of Global Commerce Mitchel Berger.