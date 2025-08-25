Ne Zha 2 and the Secret of Making a Good Dub for Anime and Donghua

English dubbing of international animated films is a sticky tightrope to walk across. When done correctly, it can make a property enduring in the minds of animation fans. When done wrong, it goes down in infamy and, in today’s tech-savvy times, becomes a meme to be clowned on forever. Ne Zha as a story and franchise is not unfamiliar with dubbing. The first installment in the donghua franchise from 2019 had its own English-language version via WellGoUSA. However, when it came to the record-breaking Ne Zha 2, those stateside dubbing rights went to… A24?! What?!

The indie tastemakers have never acquired an animated movie before. This is also the first fully CG one under their belt as well. Believe me, I have seen the subbed version about three times now. It’s the highest-grossing animated film of all time for a reason: it’s a stunning action spectacle with a strong anti-imperialist message. Where does the Ne Zha 2 dub stand in relation to the original, then? Furthermore, what in general makes a good dub, and does A24’s release of Ne Zha 2 meet that criteria?

Some studios are better at translation than others

There are ample amounts of dubbing studios that exist within the States and beyond. That being said, Crunchyroll, which produces their dubbing in-house via their Texas base, has been the most well-known and respected. In terms of dubbing quality, that is. The voice acting within the anime and movies they acquire has often been above quality since Funimation began handling that element in the ‘90s (Crunchyroll merged with Funimation in 2021). Well, other than the Funimation-produced “Ocean dub” of Dragon Ball Z from 1996, which was recorded in Vancouver and could be called the show’s peach fuzz era. A significant portion of this is due to the exceptional talent of the voice actors, who are true artists who imbue their characters with personality and life.

There is also the LA-based Bang Zoom! Entertainment,whichisare killing it with their produced dubbing on Demon Slayer and Dandadan, two of the trendiest animes right now.