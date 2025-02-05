Will the Buffy TV Show Revival Ignore the Comics That Continued the Story After Season 7?

Comic book seasons Nine, Ten, Eleven, and a shortened Twelve followed, along with the Angel and Faith, and Angel and Spike After the Fall spinoffs, to name just a few. All of these stories kept continuity with the TV shows, and fed into and crossed over with one another’s worlds, which leaves the question: with a Buffy revival pilot reportedly nearing commission at Hulu with the involvement of Sarah Michelle Gellar, would a return to Buffy on TV acknowledge the canonical comic book stories, or skip ‘em? After all, the comics wouldn’t be the only thing this non-Whedon revival project would be pretending didn’t exist.

There’s a decent argument for the proposed new show skipping comics continuity, and many would tell you it contains the words “Dawn”, “Xander”, “Giant” and “Giles trapped inside the body of his 12-year-old self” and “Spike flies a spaceship now”.

Perhaps that’s unfair. Dawn and Xander’s romance, and the Dawn-gets-turned-into-a-giant-who-has-to-live-in-a-castle-stable story weren’t popular, but they were surrounded by fun stuff, from Harmony’s reinvention as a reality TV star who becomes a spokesperson for vampires everywhere, to Andrew growing into his role as the next Giles, to the returns of Oz, Amy, Warren, Anya (sort of), D’Hoffryn, Jonathan (again, sort of) and more.

The canon comics were… zany might be the right word. Magic played a huge role, as did time travel. There were two new species of vampire (zombie ones and sunlight-resistant bat ones), several Big Bads not all of whom turned out to be rogue slayers or magically possessed allies. The US government’s subtext-heavy segregation of magical people provided some decent drama too.

The real reason for a revived Buffy TV show to ignore comics continuity though, is that there is so much of it. Five collected volumes plus multiple spinoffs is an unfeasible amount to try to work in to a new show, the majority of whose audience may not even have known of the comics’ existence. Far better to go from the TV show’s finale and for writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face, Agents of SHIELD, Haven) and director Chloe Zhao to build anew from there.

It was a solid ending, after all. The TV series concludes with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character surveying the crater that was once Sunnydale. Asked by Faith how it feels to no longer be “the one and only chosen” and instead having to just live as a person, in a damn-near perfect final moment, Buffy smiles, and the credits roll.