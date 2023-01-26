Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Why Wolf Pack is More Than Buffy 2.0

And now she’s back on our screens, working both in-front-of and behind the camera for a new TV show called Wolf Pack. Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who may know more about all these pesky werewolves than meets the eye.

With each of these roles, old and new, Gellar brings a huge diehard fan base who are all eager to see the next chapter in her career. But with this spotlight also comes the inevitable comparisons to Buffy, the show that started it all.

And now, these comparisons have been magnified tenfold with her latest project, which also happens to be a supernatural teen show about things that go bump in the night…

“Yes, it does have a kind of pressure and expectation,” Gellar tells Den of Geek. And it turns out that there’s also been a struggle to “have people understand that they are separate.”

You’d think that would have been a given, but just to reiterate Sarah’s point: Yes, both shows are set in California, but no, if the apocalypse comes, you can’t beep her this time around. That’s not to say Buffy and Wolf Pack feel completely different though.

“I do think that there’s a similarity,” says Gellar, “in that they both utilize the supernatural to give answers to the questions that we have in life.”