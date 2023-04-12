Bruce Campbell Helps Impractical Jokers Recreate an Iconic Scene

“Is this a punishment or am I supposed to love this?” Q asks near the beginning of that clip.

It’s a valid question as, at first, it seems as though Q is living out any horror aficionado’s dream. The Staten Island native is clad in Bruce Campbell’s iconic blue shirt, chainsaw-hand, and garish shotgun bandolier. He’s also stationed in front of a spooky cabin that bears more than a passing resemblance to the setting of the original 1981 film. What’s more: this is apparently a location of great sentimental value to Q as he frequently playacted as Ash Williams there in his youth.

But lest you think this is a rare example of a “kind” punishment on Impractical Jokers, Campbell fully understands the punitive nature of the assignment. Dashing the young Q’s hopes and dreams, Bruce gets into character and refers to Brian as “Ryan,” continually dismissing his childlike wonder, and even holding his on-camera release form metaphorically over his head. And then there’s the blood…oh so much blood.

TruTV’s hired zombie can scarcely hide her delight as she fires gallons upon gallons of blood into Q’s face. This is technically still an honor for a horror fan, but a very sticky and uncomfortable one.

After The Evil Dead first premiered in 1981, it was followed by two Sam Raimi-directed theatrical sequels: 1987’s Evil Dead II and 1993’s Army of Darkness. The franchise received new life in 2013 with the reimagining Evil Dead, featuring Campbell’s Ash only in a brief cameo. Then Campbell reprised his role from the films on television for Starz’ Ash vs the Evil Dead in 2015. Next up for the franchise is Evil Dead Rise, directed by Lee Cronin and set to arrive in theaters on April 21.

If that film is anywhere near as bloody as Q’s punishment, then there might be some (undead) life left in this saga yet.