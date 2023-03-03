Cult Icon Bruce Campbell Turns Game Show Host

The usher who kept Peter Parker standing in Spider-Man sat with Den of Geek prior to embarking on the BRUCE-O-RAMA tour. In keeping with the “Last Fan Standing” game show centerpiece, Campbell happily trivialized the lasting impression he’s made on art, fantasy, and culture.

Den of Geek: I love the idea of a traveling game show, so my first question is a freebie. What one actor played Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Elvis Presley, and how does he maintain such versatility?

Bruce Campbell: Well, I don’t know, I don’t think any actor is that versatile. That’s just too versatile. Hey, look, you throw a lot of shit up on the wall and see what sticks, right? But it’s fun, playing the president. The funny thing about Reagan was: the guy who produced Fargo, my buddy John Cameron, he and I went to high school together. This was the Reagan era, it was the 80s. I was a young father and we would imitate him constantly, because Reagan was always on TV.

So, he actually knew I can imitate Reagan. When he did Fargo, he goes, “Oh, I know who can play Reagan, we can get Campbell.” But the trick was, of course, to play the not-spoof version of that guy. Nixon [in director Dan Mirvish’s 2021 political satire 18½] was kind of goofy, because I was supposed to be a character in the movie. For a lot of reasons, I couldn’t do that particular character. Then later on, I said, “but if you want me for any of these recording things,” because there’s a whole sequence at the end while the Nixon tapes play, and he goes, “Why don’t you play Nixon?” I went, “Oh, yeah, sure. Let’s do that. I’ll play Nixon.” So that was great fun. That was a COVID movie. We did that all over via Zoom.

My second question is a two-parter, the first comes from George Carlin: Can God make a rock so big He himself can’t lift it, and are there any “Last Fan Standing” questions you yourself can’t answer?

Oh, I don’t know any of the trivia. It doesn’t matter, I don’t have to. But I can enjoy it with someone who tears it up. I’ve toured with the military with this game too. We did a base in Guam, and the commander of the base was one of the last two guys, and his subordinate was the guy he was trying to defeat. His men were going crazy, cheering for different guys. He finally won because his kids always watch SpongeBob SquarePants, and that was the category, and he killed it. The commander won everything.