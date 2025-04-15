How Hotel Reverie Expands Upon the Black Mirror Canon

“I remember being super excited to get a Black Mirror script and to even be considered for it, and then just immediately being immersed in all the different levels of it. I was gonna say yes anyway, but I was definitely in then,” Rae tells Den of Geek and other outlets at a roundtable junket.

A longtime fan of Black Mirror, Rae knew that that the technology Brandy uses to enter into Hotel Reverie looked mighty familiar. A small disk that is placed on one’s temple to engage a virtual reality interface has recurred several times throughout the show’s canon. It first popped up in season 3’s “San Junipero,” then made appearances in season 4’s “USS Callister,” and season 5’s “Striking Vipers” (where it was referred to as an “Experiencer Disk”). A variant of it also turns up in season 7’s “Eulogy.” Manufactured by TCKR Systems, the device has never had an official name until now…sort of.

“Charlie [Brooker] calls it a ‘Nubbin,’ but Awkwafina’s character calls it a ‘Mesmerizer.’ I don’t know if that’s the slang version of it,” Rae says. “I didn’t have the ‘real’ version on screen. I don’t know if I’m supposed to reveal this but I had like a fake, smaller version with double-sided tape. So I was very excited to hold a real one more recently.”

The “real” Nubbin that Rae got to hold recently was undoubtedly the one used to film this meta advertisement for season 7.

That same ad campaign was accompanied by a Netflix-hosted activation where visitors could experience the device that is definitely called a Nubbin with a brand trademark and everything. Looks like Charlie Brooker got his way on this one. Sorry, Awkwafina’s character!

Given that the doohickey we now know as a Nubbin first premiered in San Junipero, its use here has an added bit of resonance. Like that all-time classic episode of the show, Hotel Reverie ends up being a touching love story where two women make a connection outside the bonds of time and space. The story even concludes with a San Junipero easter egg as Brandy Friday’s address is revealed to be “3049 Junipero Drive.”