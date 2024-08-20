TV Show Elections To Make You Feel Better (Or Worse) About Politics

Tommy Carcetti Climbs The Political Ladder (The Wire)

The Wire’s reputation almost supersedes its reality sometimes. Critics rightfully speak of the HBO police drama as if it were art instead of television, but that’s only because the series does such a splendid job of depicting the city of Baltimore in all of its corrupt glory. No part of Maryland’s biggest city is left unturned in the five seasons of action, not the least of which is the dirty politicians behind the scenes.

Tommy Carcetti (played with electric precision by the criminally underrated Aidan Gillen) starts the series as an up-and-coming local politician with tangible desires to change the world. His journey from Chairman of the Public Safety Committee to Governor of Maryland includes plenty of backstabbing, hypocrisy, and election night excitement (such as when he’s elected Mayor of Baltimore in season 4). Much like all the rest of the stuck characters in creator David Simon’s universe, Carcetti proves that even the most powerful people are just cogs in the societal muck.

Jeryd Mencken v. Daniel Jiménez (Succession)

Succession’s sharp satire of the American elite through the conduit of the Roy family told an intricate story of how the rich pull the strings to get what they want. Nepotism rules in the HBO hit, where the children of patriarch mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) even get to bribe and manipulate presidential elections for their own benefit.

The election between Republican candidate Jeryd Mencken and Democratic candidate Daniel Jiménez peaked during the third-to-last episode of the show. Using more than a few references to FOX News, CNN, and the real-life 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Succession showed how politics ruin Americans’ lives all as spoiled brats backstab each other behind the scenes. And always remember, Connor Roy has been interested in politics from a very young age!

Selina Meyer v. Bill O’Brien (Veep)

Veep wasn’t just Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s avenue to a trillion Emmy wins (although that’s certainly part of the satire’s mystique). The HBO comedy had an uncanny ability to navigate the fictional and non-fictional worlds of politics with Louis-Dreyfus’s character, Selina Meyer, resembling more than a few familiar faces while also carving out her own place on the political Mt. Rushmore.

Selina starts the show as VP but has taken the reins of the White House by season 4. She has to simultaneously run a campaign for election against opponent Bill O’Brien (Brad Leland) while navigating her first presidency. The finale, in which Meyer and O’Brien are deadlocked in the electoral college typifies the political division of the country and the wicked humor in the darkness of America’s power struggle.