ITV’s Stonehouse Drama Left Out Blunder That Helped To Lose 1970 Election

SPOILER WARNING: This feature contains spoilers for the whole series of Stonehouse

When it comes to the battle of the best 2023 dramas, ITV has come out swinging with Stonehouse, its gripping retelling of the true crime antics of MP John Stonehouse. Stonehouse has everything: an outrageous true story full of twists and turns, a stellar cast including Matthew Macfadyen as Stonehouse, Keeley Hawes as his wife Barbara, and Kevin McNally as Harold Wilson, plus an unexpected lightness of touch that provides proper laugh-out-loud moments.

Macfadyen is captivating, at times hilarious and – against all odds – very likeable as the bumbling, petulant cheat Stonehouse. Not only does this drama cover him famously faking his own death and fleeing to Australia, we also see his other career lows, including accidentally being recruited as a Czech spy, stealing the identity of a recently-dead constituent, and making a disastrous job of representing himself at his own trial.

But there’s one John Stonehouse story the ITV drama doesn’t tell, and as blunders go it’s a big one, even for him – the story of how his war against pirate radio stations may have cost Labour the 1970 General Election, an election that Harold Wilson was thought likely to win.