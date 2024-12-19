Lower Decks Finale Points to a Modern New Direction for Star Trek

He’s not wrong. As we’ve seen before, the major alternate realities in Star Trek are “Sulu has a scar and is mean” or “lots of lens flare on the bridge.” The multiverses in other big pop culture franchises don’t fare much better. The Flash and Deadpool & Wolverine feel less like character-driven narratives and more of an excuse to pull actors back into the only paying roles available to them, squeezing into spandex that shouldn’t fit any more. Spider-Man: No Way Home made a ton of money, but the cameos by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire only diminished Tom Holland’s take.

For every Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a heartfelt character study surrounded by tons of in-jokes and alternates, there’s a story that just rewards the audience for getting the reference.

If there’s any show guilty of too many references, it’s Lower Decks. Throughout its five seasons, the series has gotten a lot of mileage out of call backs. Sometimes, it’s an obscure out-of-universe sight gag, such as the Spock helmet that Boimler finds, and sometimes its Mariner (Tawny Newsome) off-handedly mentioning Geordi and Ro phasing through existence in TNG. The show is a treasure trove for nerds who like to understand references.

But as Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford grew into their own characters, Lower Decks became less about the references and more about them as engaging people. Even better, the series applied that logic to legacy characters. Season four built to a conflict with Nick Locarno, exactly the type of character that Lower Decks likes to reference. For the uninitiated, Nick Locarno was played by Robert Duncan McNeil in the TNG episode “The First Duty.” McNeil returned to the franchise in Star Trek: Voyager, this time as Lt. Tom Paris. Now, actors have played multiple characters in Trek before (just ask Jeffery Combs!), but the Paris/Locarno connection stands out because they were supposed to be the same character, and only changed for contract and royalty reasons.

Although Lower Decks did make some jokes about the similarities between Locarno and Paris, and the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that brought about the change, the episodes are more about an actual person who feels overlooked.

The same could be said of most of the legacy characters that Lower Decks has brought back. Sonya Gomez matured beyond the fumbler we saw in TNG to become a respected Captain, proving the series’ theme that mistakes are part of the learning process. A check in on Ferenginar found Rom and Leeta still leading their world in the right direction after DS9 (sorry everyone, I did misread the episode in my original write-up on that episode).