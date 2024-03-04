Below Deck Season 11’s Most Toxic Rivalry Just Took an Unexpected Turn

“You’re a little sassy, too. You have a whole attitude yourself,” Barbie defiantly tells her superior after Fraser explains that he needs to see more respect from her for things to run smoothly on the ship. Obviously, Fraser doesn’t appreciate the comment, and a shouting match breaks out the bar after dinner.

Fans could see this confrontation coming from a while away, of course. For one, Fraser would have clearly preferred it if Captain Kerry had simply fired Barbie and found someone new for the interior. Meanwhile, on the phone with her mother at the start of the episode, Barbie explains that things have reached a boiling point as far as she’s concerned and that she’s had it with her boss.

It hasn’t helped that Barbie doesn’t feel she’s getting the praise or encouragement she believes she’s entitled to. As Barbie tell it, she grew up being constantly praised by her doting father, so when she’s not getting this from her authority figures at work — like when Fraser isn’t blown away by her orange juice margarita recipe — it’s a problem for her.

“I grew up with a father [who] just applauds me 24/7, like that’s what my dad does…” she said during the episode of the dad who she revealed pays for all her important expenses — the cash she makes yachting is just spending money, according to her.

“There’s nothing that makes Fraser be like, ‘Oh, Barbie, good job,'” Barbie said in the episode. And yes, of course it’s good to be recognized for a job well done at work, but it sort of sounds like what she wants is constant praise?

No, Fraser doesn’t have time to constantly laud Barbie for everything she does right, and especially not when she ignores his instructions on the boat or insults him on nights out. That said, a preview for next week’s episode suggests Barbie may finally come to an understanding with Fraser, an unexpected turn of events to say the least…