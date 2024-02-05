Below Deck: Why Captain Lee Isn’t Back for Season 11

When the hit reality series Below Deck returns to Bravo for season 11, it will do so without one of the yacht crew’s most cherished members: Captain Lee Rosbach, the stud of the sea. Taking the helm of the ship M/Y St. David as it sails the Caribbean is Captain Kerry Titheradge, who first debuted as the captain on spinoff series Below Deck Adventure. It’s a change that will undoubtedly take some viewers by surprise, especially as the new season will feature other returners from last season, including Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby.

But we’ve actually known about this sea change for a while. In fact, it was announced at BravoCon 2023 that Captain Lee would be leaving the show after 11 years. Rumors quickly swirled regarding the reason for the captain’s departure from the series. Some speculated it had to do with Rosbach’s ongoing health issues, particularly a nerve problem that forced the captain to leave the ship midway through season 10, with Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Med stepping in to replace him while he went for treatment.

“My injury is getting worse,” the captain said at the time in a confessional on the show. “The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything. I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing and the most frustrating part about it is I can’t do a goddamn thing about it. It’s hard.”

While Captain Lee did eventually return to finish off the charter season, he admitted he didn’t know what would be next for him in the season 10 finale: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” he said, “but the ocean’s always going to be part of me. I still got the best goddamn job in the world.”