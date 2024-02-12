A Confirmed Below Deck Twist Spells Trouble for the Season 11 Crew

Place your bets on who might walk the plank early in season 11. The premiere certainly foreshadowed there would be trouble in paradise with a few of the new crewmembers, including Bosun Jared Woodin, who, after a few years out of the game, seemed to struggle with certain routine maneuvers, like dropping the anchor without communicating with the captain first. Willoughby, who knows this ship well, didn’t seem too happy to have to work under Woodin by the episode’s end. Expect some friction within the deck team in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, what’s up with Chef Anthony Iracane taking so long to serve guest meals? He took so long to send dishes in the first episode that the charter guests asked if he could please speed up dinner service. Also, he’s very messy. Titheradge himself admitted there were problems with the chef this year, telling TV Insider, “His food is absolutely amazing. The quality is incredible, but that galley of his is a big problem.” Such a direct criticism this early in the season spells trouble for Iracane.

Catching up with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Titheradge explained that his leadership style is “firm, but fair.” But it sounds like the crew of the St. David may get more of the firm side this season, as even the captain teases viewers should expect “some twists and turns throughout the season.” No doubt he means firings, right?

“I like to have a bit of a joke with my crew, but they need to realize that I’m not their friend,” he said. “My door’s always open, [but] if they cross the line, they’re going to find out.”

What exactly did crewmembers do to “find out” this season? Titheradge isn’t saying, but he promises viewers there will be shenanigans.

“The crew got up to things that I probably shouldn’t know about,” Titheradge told TV Insider. “And I had to make some changes, yes, changes. I don’t do this lightly, but if I have to make a change, I want them to understand why so they can better themselves. I really care about their mental health and where they are at. When I have to make a change, it’s well thought out and comes from a place of love.”