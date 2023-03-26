BBC One’s Great Expectations Cast: Olivia Colman, Johnny Harris, Matt Berry, Shalom Brune-Franklin

Johnny Harris as Abel Magwitch

Pip’s escaped marsh convict Abel Magwitch is played by Johnny Harris, whose performance as Mick in Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne’s This Is England TV continuation was unforgettably disturbing. Harris also appeared in excellent BBC Three fantasy drama The Fades, weird Sky thriller Fortitude, historical epic Troy: Fall of a City (in which he played Agamemnon), Italian historic drama Medici, BBC One’s The Salisbury Poisonings and ITVX thriller Without Sin. This is his second Steven Knight-written Dickens adaptation, following on from the role of Franklin Scrooge in 2019’s A Christmas Carol.

Tom Sweet and Fionn Whitehead as Pip

Young Pip, who meets a devilish convict out on the marshes and is paid to be the companion of Miss Havisham’s ward Estella, is played by teenager Tom Sweet. His most prominent role until now was in Fritz in 2018’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Older Pip, who goes to London to become a gentleman, is played by Fionn Whitehead, who’s best known for the lead role in Black Mirror interactive episode Bandersnatch, the part of Tommy in Dunkirk, Inside No. 9 episode ‘Misdirection’, and Branwell Bronte in the recent literary biopic Emily.

Chloe Lea and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella

Child actor Chloe Lea, who plays the younger version of Miss Havisham’s ward Estella, played the lead in Jaqueline Wilson TV series Katy, as well as Viv in The Dumping Ground, and recently appeared in Apple TV’s sci-fi epic Foundation. The older Estella is played by Australian-British actor Shalom Brune-Franklin, who appeared as DC Chloe Bishop in Line of Duty’s last series, and opposite Jamie Dornan as Luci in The Tourist. She’s previously appeared in Our Girl, Cursed, political thriller Roadkill and the FOX War of the Worlds reimagining.

Hayley Squires as Sara Gargery

Mrs Joe Gargery (who brought Pip up by hand) is played by Hayley Squires, who recently impressed in Apple TV+’s fine adaptation of Gothic 19th century tale The Essex Serpent. Squires made her name in Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake before going on to star in The Miniaturist, Collateral and acclaimed Channel 4 sex work drama Adult Material. In this version of Great Expectations, she has a few tricks up her sleeve…

Matt Berry as Mr Pumblechook

A man who needs no introduction round here, Matt Berry is beloved of comedy fans everywhere for his roles in What We Do In the Shadows, Toast of London, House of Fools, The IT Crowd and many more. Here, he plays Joe Gargery’s Uncle Pumblechook, a snobbish merchant who brings about Pip’s engagement with Miss Havisham.

Ashley Thomas as Jaggers

Hard-nosed lawyer Jaggers, who exerts a strong pull on Pip’s life, is played by actor and musician Ashley Thomas, otherwise known as rapper Bashy. Thomas’s previous roles include US horror series Them, spy thriller The Ipcress File, London gang drama Top Boy and action series 24: Legacy, as well as Black Mirror’s first series episode ‘Fifteen Million Merits’ and US legal drama hit The Good Fight.