Boom Boom! Basil Brush, Mr Blobby & Bungle Aiming For Christmas No. 1

The fight for the 2022 Christmas No. 1 just got foxy! And… puppety. Children’s TV veteran Basil Brush (he of ‘boom boom’ fame) has thrown his cravat in the ring in the fight to top the festive charts by releasing Christmas single ‘Boom Boom! It’s Christmas Again’.

The full video recently premiered on Basil Brush’s YouTube channel (yes, he has one of those):

The video for this nostalgia-heavy Christmas single sees Basil Brush go full Time Lord, riding a time-travelling sleigh through the years to reunite with a host of familiar faces from the world of childhood entertainers, from the 1960s to the current day.

That’s right: get ready to feel seriously old. As well as the nineties nightmare fuel otherwise known as Mr Blobby, there are appearances from Rainbow trio Bungle, George and Zippy, Treguard from Knightmare, Evil Edna from Willo the Wisp, and Muffin the Mule, who even predates Basil himself.