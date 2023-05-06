“Anime Fans Are Eating Good This Year” – Hell’s Paradise Stars on Gabimaru and Sagiri

Gabimaru and Sagiri are such unique characters who still hold many mysteries, but at this point what do you love most about them and is there something about your characters that you were particularly surprised to learn?

AS: When it comes to Gabimaru, the fact that the whole reason that he’s in any of this right now is to get back to his wife is something that I love. I mean, how can you not love a murderer with a heart of gold, right? He’s not just someone who wants to be strong. He’s someone who just wants to go home, which is something that I think everyone can relate to. We all just want to get back to the ones that we love. Seeing him experience all those emotions is something that I like because he’s not used to it. He’s always been told that he’s hollow and that’s all that he’ll ever be. Expressing that emotion, rage, fears, and happiness is just everything. I adore it.

MD: The show is so interesting to me because it takes all of these typical stereotypes that we would see in anime and it subverts them. Instead of having what you would think would become a romantic relationship between Sagiri and Gabimaru turns into this great friendship where they learn more about themselves because of the nature of their relationship. Later on all of these beautiful women show up, but instead of it working like a typical harem it’s completely different. Then on top of that you have this hero who really just wants to go home instead of going out on this incredible adventure.

For all of these reasons it’s been really neat to play a character like Sagiri who is so different from what we normally see in anime. She is up against gender stereotypes and what is expected of the society she was raised in. She takes those expectations and then turns them on their head a bit. It’s been really rewarding to voice a character like that who’s so different from the norm.

Alejandro, you mentioned the “Dark Trio” earlier, but there’s this growing trend with shonen anime that really push boundaries, feature more heightened violence, and even incorporate a lot of horror elements. Hell’s Paradise definitely fits into this category. Why do you think this shift is taking place and there’s a greater demand for this type of dark material?

AS: I think it’s just the changes with the times, you know? It’s cyclical and there are sometimes occasions where we need stuff like this and other times where we need happy-go-lucky stuff from Shonen Jump where you’re just interested in adventure and that’s it. There’s fun and satisfaction, whether it’s through comedy or some other grand time. There are stakes, but they’re usually minimal and I feel like folks are at a point now where they want the stakes to be even higher. From my experience, just talking with friends and experiencing manga and anime, I personally want to see how daring anime can get. I want to see the risks that they’ll take. So often when we watch anime or read manga we just assume that all of the main cast is safe. So what are really the risks there? You know that they’re going to fight and that it’s going to be cool, but of course they’re going to win.