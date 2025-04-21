Andor Season 2 Release Schedule and Season 1 Recap
The release schedule for Andor season 2 is a little different than other Disney+ series. Here's what you need to know before diving in.
Andor is finally returning for its second and final season on Disney+. When we last saw Cassian (Diego Luna), he had just started to help Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and the burgeoning rebellion, more so out of necessity and survival than a real desire to make change. But as we speed through the next several years of Cassian’s life, we’ll see him become the dedicated rebel we see in Rogue One.
While we’re very excited to see the show return, Star Wars recently announced the full episode release schedule for season 2, and it’s a little different than what you might expect. Here’s what you need to know about when and where to watch Andor season 2.
When Will Season 2 of Andor Be Available to Watch on Disney+?
Typically, new episodes of Star Wars series will release 1-3 episodes for the premiere and then one episode weekly after that. Season 1 of Andor released the first three episodes at once, and then one episode weekly for the rest of the season. But with season 2, Andor is trying something different. Three new episodes will drop every week starting April 22. Each set of three episodes will represent a year of Cassian’s life leading up to the events of Rogue One.
The release schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1-3 will be available to watch on Tuesday April 22 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET
Episodes 4-6 will be available to watch on Tuesday April 29 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET
Episodes 7-9 will be available to watch on Tuesday May 6 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET
Episodes 10-12 will be available to watch on Tuesday May 13 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Andor Season 1 Recap
There’s a lot that happens over the course of Andor’s first season. Here’s everything you need to remember before watching season 2.
Morlana One
In 5 BBY, Cassian Andor is looking for his missing sister on the planet Morlana One. During an altercation with a pair of officers, he accidentally kills one and murders the other to cover his tracks. He flees the planet and tries to hide out on Ferrix, asking his adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw), and his friends Bix (Adria Arjona) and Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) to help cover for him if anyone comes asking.
Morlana One’s security force Pre-Mor investigates, but the Chief Inspector wants to cover up the incident so that they don’t raise any flags with the Empire. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), a deputy inspector, becomes obsessed with solving the case despite his supervisor’s wishes. He tracks Cassian’s ship to Ferrix and puts out a warrant for his arrest. When Karn and other officers arrive to arrest him, Cassian is able to escape with the help of Luthen Rael, who convinces Cassian to join his rebel network.
The Aldhani Rebellion
After fleeing Ferrix, Luthen takes Cassian to the planet Aldhani where a small group is planning to steal credits from an Imperial supply hub on the planet. Despite some mistrust in the group and a few casualties, the heist is ultimately successful. Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cassian are the only survivors, and Cassian flees with his cut after it’s all over. He stops by Ferrix to try and convince Maarva to escape with him, but she insists on staying and resisting the increasing Imperial occupation.
Escaping Narkina 5
Leaving Maarva and his life on Ferrix behind, for now, Cassian hides out on the tropical planet Niamos. He’s living a fairly comfy life until he accidentally gets caught up in a group running from Stormtroopers and is unjustly arrested. Cassian is sentenced to six years on Narkina 5, a prison labor camp that we later discover is building parts for the Death Star.
Cassian and the other prisoners soon discover that the Empire is extending sentences and forcing people to stay and work even after they’ve served their time. Not wanting to die in this prison, they work together to break out.
Riot on Ferrix
Cassian and Bix’s contact with Luthen unintentionally draws the attention of ISB agent Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and her division. She is eager to take down the rebel cell known as Axis, and believes that Cassian is the key. Imperial officers kidnap and torture Bix to try and find his location. When that doesn’t work, they use Maarva’s death as a lure to try and pull him out. Luthen, Vel, and Cinta (Varada Sethu) also hope to use the funeral as cover to assassinate Cassian so that he can’t give up Luthen’s identity.
At the funeral, a recording of Maarva’s last words encourages the people to stand up to the Empire and fight back. Heeding her words, the people of Ferrix fight back and a riot breaks out in the streets. Cassian is able to use the chaos to free Bix, urging Brasso to take her somewhere safe off world. He then approaches Luthen, telling him that he can kill him if he wants, or he can take him into his operation. Luthen replies with a smile and Cassian officially joins the fold.