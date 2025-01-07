American Primeval: Taylor Kitsch Is a Western Action Star in Bloody New Clip

When it comes to working with director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Battle Ship, Lone Survivor), Taylor Kitsch (also Friday Night Lights, Battle Ship, Lone Survivor) has a simple approach.

“I have no choice,” Kitsch tells Den of Geek. “There’s just a brotherhood that’s there. And a trust.”

That trust between director and performer is now set to be put to good use again in American Primeval, a six-episode Western miniseries set to debut to Netflix on January 9, 2025. Set around the real life events of the Mountain Meadows Massacre in 1857, American Primeval is described as “a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community [in the 19th century American West] as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.”

One of the men fighting for control is Isaac (Kitsch), a mysterious frontiersman who agrees to shepherd a woman named Sara (Betty Gilpin) and her son (Preston Mota) across southern Utah past militiamen, bounty hunters, Paiute and renegade Shoshone tribes, and the Mormon army. It’s a dangerous journey to be sure, and a violent one. Just how violent, you ask? Well Netflix has helpfully provided an exclusive clip from the series that shows how quickly things can turn on a dime in the Old West. Give it a look below!