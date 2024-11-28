The Madness Review: Colman Domingo Elevates a Standard Political Thriller

Through Madness, showrunner Stephen Belber succeeds in depicting the pressures that internet culture carries into our everyday life. If you have even a little bit of a digital footprint, these times make it easier for you to become an outlaw. Given how quickly misinformation spreads too, anyone can become a villain. It’s enough to make someone, like Muncie, go mad. Viewers feel every ounce of his stress and fears within the first few episodes, which strongly funnels internet theorist folks seeping their way into his life, making matters worse for him. “Karen’s” and college students appearing on Muncie’s personal property make the situation more horrifying and genuinely intense long before actual contract killers are thrown into the equation.

Somewhere down into the fourth out of the eight episodes, The Madness hits a wall. It rids itself of any fundamental conversations regarding modern America and its rampant extremism to veer into many conventional mystery thriller tropes. The series pivots into action, with Muncie trying to survive major shootouts and car chases in various set pieces. He either goes one step closer or two steps back in unraveling the mystery, and the action is only there to keep your attention while discussions of actual social issues are thrown into the back burner.

What keeps The Madness from becoming forgettable Netflix fodder is Colman Domingo’s central performance. He’s simply sublime. What do you expect? He’s Colman Domingo. I’m of the belief that he’s one of the best actors working today who can make a paper thin script life as if it were Shakespeare. As Muncie, he brings much needed grounded life to what eventually becomes a one-note thriller. You feel every emotional weight in his journey due to Domingo’s subtle facial expressions, which textures every wrong or right step Muncie takes in his quest for innocence.

The same goes for some of the supporting cast, including Marsha Stephanie Blake as Muncie’s ex-wife Elena. I was captivated by the strong-willed, earthy portrayal she brought to her, making sure that even when Muncie brings danger to their home, he still steps up as a responsible and good influence on their son.

It’s a shame how heavily The Madness winds up dropping the ball towards its latter half. It starts off fairly strong as a well-written and characterized political thriller/mystery. But it loses its momentum and identity the longer it progresses, turning into another Netflix miniseries that will probably be forgotten come next week. If it weren’t for Colman Domingo and Marsha Stephanie Blake’s performances elevating it to a barely above average recommendation, The Madness would be one of 2024’s most forgettable miniseries. As it stands it’s more mild than mad.

All eight episodes of The Madness are available to stream on Netflix now.