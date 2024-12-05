Netflix’s American Primeval Unpacks a Real Life Western Tragedy

“I don’t know if I had dreamed of being in a Western before, but certainly a period piece,” Gilpin says. “I think when I dreamed about it, I was thinking more like Pride and Prejudice, not, you know, people’s throats being ripped out.”

A real-life tragedy provides the inciting event that connects American Primeval’s large cast. Some 150 white settlers were killed during the Mountain Meadows Massacre, which historians claim was instigated or outright ordered by Mormon leader Brigham Young, who was fighting Indigenous tribes and the American government for his flock’s piece of land. Kim Coates plays the elected prophet and army commander with an intensity that was obvious even in Coates’ audition tape, in which the Sons of Anarchy star dressed as Young and delivered a sermon while kneeling in a cornfield.

Coates was eager to play such a controversial historical figure. “Win or lose—and he refused to lose at that time—the Mormon religion survived because of Brigham Young and the tenacity and love for faith that his flock had at that time,” Coates says.

Tenacity was often asked of Berg’s flock as well, particularly from the lead actors, who had to endure a month of “cowboy camp” in the wintry mountains of Arizona. There, actors adjusted to cold, frequent night shoots, weapons training, and worked with horses, the most unpredictable scene partners of all.

Kitsch, who has collaborated with Berg on multiple projects, already enjoyed the outdoors as a recent Montana transplant. “There’s just an incredible energy when you’re out there and you’re in the middle of nowhere, and you can hear nothing,” he says. “I gravitated towards that.”

When asked what he feels when Berg approaches him with a new idea, Kitsch is quick to answer. “I have no choice,” he smiles. “There’s just a brotherhood that’s there. And a trust.”