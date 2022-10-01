Amazon Prime Video New Releases: October 2022
Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in October 2022 including The Peripheral
With its list of new releases for October 2022, Amazon Prime Video isn’t fully aboard the spooky season train but it is at least spooky adjacent.
The biggest release this month is Prime Video original series The Peripheral on Oct. 21. While not outright horror, it does sound more than a little unnerving. Based on a 2014 sci-fi novel by William Gibson, The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a woman in a near-future society who may have just discovered an alternate reality. Fittingly, Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers.
The other TV series of note in October is The Devil’s Hour on Oct. 28. This British thriller comes form Steven Moffat and tells the story of a woman who wakes up at 3:33 a.m. (the devil’s hour) each night to receive a disturbing vision.
October is home to a couple of Amazon movies of note as well. Medieval dramedy Catherine Called Birdy premieres on Oct. 7. That will be followed by the horrifying Run Sweetheart Run on Oct. 28. The usual influx of library move titles this month include: Hannibal, Shutter Island, and Edward Scissorhands on Oct. 1. The Northman then arrives on Oct. 11.
Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month.
New on Amazon Prime Video – October 2022
October 1
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
7 Days to Vegas (2019)
A Christmas In Vermont (2016)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
Advantageous (2015)
Another Time (2018)
Audrey Rose (1977)
Baby Boom (1987)
Babymoon (2017)
Beat Street (1984)
Big House (2020)
Bloodrunners (2017)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
Buddymoon (2016)
Burnt Offerings (1976)
Christmas Crime Story (2016)
Colewell (2019)
Colors of Heaven (2017)
Cosmos (2019)
Cyrus (2010)
Dark Crimes (2018)
Daylight Savings (2012)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End of Sentence (2019)
Falcon Song (2014)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Get Shorty (1995)
Going To Brazil (2017)
Hackers (1995)
Hal King (2021)
Hannibal (2001)
Hearts And Bones (2019)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Hellbenders (2013)
Hickey (2016)
High-Rise (2016)
Hit By Lightning (2014)
Hondo (1953)
Hostel (2006)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Married (2003)
Land Of The Lost (2009)
Last Holiday (2006)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Love Dot Com (2019)
Magnum Opus (2017)
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)
Man on Fire (2004)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
Murder Bury Win (2020)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My True Fairytale (2021)
No Alternative (2018)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Panic (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Piranha 3D (2010)
Ryde (2017)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shane (1953)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shutter Island (2010)
Shuttlecock (2020)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Social Animals (2018)
Source Code (2011)
Summer Rental (1985)
Support the Girls (2018)
Swing Vote (2008)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Devil Inside (2012)
The Dictator (2012)
The Divorce Party (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Unraveling (2015)
The Woman in Red (1984)
Two For Joy (2018)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
Up In The Air (2009)
Valentin (2004)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Vice (2015)
Vincent and Theo (1990)
Visioneers (2009)
Wall Street (1987)
Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
Winchester (2018)
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
You’re in Charge (2013)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
October 6
Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
October 7
*Catherine Called Birdy (2022)
October 9
Noah (2014)
October 11
Family Camp (2022) The Northman (2022)
October 19
May I Help You (2022)
October 20
American Horror Story S10 (2021)
Torn Hearts (2022)
October 21
*Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
*The Peripheral (2022)
*Argentina, 1985 (2022)
October 22
*Hush Hush (2022)
October 24
Blacklight (2022)
October 28
*The Devil’s Hour (2022)
*Run Sweetheart Run (2022)
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
New on Freevee – October 2022
October 1
Are We Done Yet? (2007) Ashby (2015)
Cape Fear (1991)
Case 39 (2009)
Casino (1995)
Child’s Play (2019)
Death Race (2008)
Death Race 2 (2010)
Death Race 3 (2013)
Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy (2018)
Don Jon (2013)
Earth to Echo (2014)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
In Bruges (2008)
Love, Rosie (2014)
Men, Women & Children (2014)
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011) Monster House (2006)
Monster Trucks (2016)
Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011) Murder on the Orient Express (1974) Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Oculus (2013)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Rough Night (2017)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Expendables (2010) The Expendables 2 (2012) The Expendables 3 (2014) The Family (2013)
The King’s Daughter (2022) The Kingdom (2007)
The Perfect Holiday (2007) The Prodigy (2019)
The Shape of Water (2017)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) Zoolander (2001)
Zoolander 2 (2016)
The Suze Orman Show (2008-2010)
Motive S1-4 (2013)
October 5
Young Rock S2 (2021)
October 14
*High School S1 (2022)
October 16
Warm Bodies (2013)
October 31
*UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers S3 (2022)