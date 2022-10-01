Amazon Prime Video New Releases: October 2022

With its list of new releases for October 2022, Amazon Prime Video isn’t fully aboard the spooky season train but it is at least spooky adjacent.

The biggest release this month is Prime Video original series The Peripheral on Oct. 21. While not outright horror, it does sound more than a little unnerving. Based on a 2014 sci-fi novel by William Gibson, The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a woman in a near-future society who may have just discovered an alternate reality. Fittingly, Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers.

The other TV series of note in October is The Devil’s Hour on Oct. 28. This British thriller comes form Steven Moffat and tells the story of a woman who wakes up at 3:33 a.m. (the devil’s hour) each night to receive a disturbing vision.

October is home to a couple of Amazon movies of note as well. Medieval dramedy Catherine Called Birdy premieres on Oct. 7. That will be followed by the horrifying Run Sweetheart Run on Oct. 28. The usual influx of library move titles this month include: Hannibal, Shutter Island, and Edward Scissorhands on Oct. 1. The Northman then arrives on Oct. 11.