When Will Jack Ryan Season 3 Premiere?

George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter understandably gets the most attention as pop culture’s preeminent lollygagger, but over on streaming television, Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan season 3 is starting to reach Westeros-levels of wait times.

Prime Video doled out an advance order for Jack Ryan Season 3 back in February 2019, before season 2 even premiered. And that was pretty much the last we heard of Jack Ryan season 3 for awhile, outside of some brief casting announcements.

Prime Video’s TV series about novelist Tom Clancy’s most famous character appears to have been the victim of some of the usual behind-the-scenes issues. Season 3 underwent not one, but two showrunner shakeups and then the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only that, but right before Jack Ryan season 1 even premiered, its star John Krasinski proved himself to be a capable horror director with A Quiet Place and naturally had to return to helm its sequel.

Still, we’re finally starting to get some signs that Jack Ryan season 3 might be soon arriving. Deadline reported in May 2022 that the show’s fourth season would be its last, followed by a spinoff. Filming on both season 3 and 4 appear to be wrapped, so surely a release date has to be just around the corner?