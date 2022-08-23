When Will Jack Ryan Season 3 Premiere?
It's been a long wait but is a release date for Jack Ryan season 3 soon on the horizon?
George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter understandably gets the most attention as pop culture’s preeminent lollygagger, but over on streaming television, Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan season 3 is starting to reach Westeros-levels of wait times.
Prime Video doled out an advance order for Jack Ryan Season 3 back in February 2019, before season 2 even premiered. And that was pretty much the last we heard of Jack Ryan season 3 for awhile, outside of some brief casting announcements.
Prime Video’s TV series about novelist Tom Clancy’s most famous character appears to have been the victim of some of the usual behind-the-scenes issues. Season 3 underwent not one, but two showrunner shakeups and then the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only that, but right before Jack Ryan season 1 even premiered, its star John Krasinski proved himself to be a capable horror director with A Quiet Place and naturally had to return to helm its sequel.
Still, we’re finally starting to get some signs that Jack Ryan season 3 might be soon arriving. Deadline reported in May 2022 that the show’s fourth season would be its last, followed by a spinoff. Filming on both season 3 and 4 appear to be wrapped, so surely a release date has to be just around the corner?
We shall see.
Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
Believe it or not, as of August 2022, Jack Ryan season 3 still does not yet have a release date Still, there are some encouraging signs that the season could arrive by the end of the year. Production for season 3 began in May of 2021. It’s not known when filming wrapped but production on season 4 then began in February of 2022. It’s entirely possible, and perhaps even likely, that Prime Video is preparing to announce the premiere dates of both Jack Ryan season 3 and season 4 soon.
Jack Ryan Season 3 Cast
Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski as the titular ex-Marine turned CIA analyst who tracks the finances of terrorist organizations. Wendell Pierce co-stars alongside Krasinski as CIA agent James Greer. Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Noomi Rapace (Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Jordi Molla (Genius), Cristina Umaña (Narcos), and Francisco Denis all joined the cast in season 2. Of that group Kelly, Adepo, and maybe Rapace seem the most likely to stay aboard for season 3, though it is not confirmed.
The officially announced new additions for season 3 include:
- Betty Gabriel (Get Out) as Elizabeth Wright
- James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) as Luca
- Peter Guinness (Chernobyl) as Petr
- Nina Hoss (Homeland) as Alena
- Alexej Mavelov (Undercover) as Alexei
- Michael Peña (Ant-Man) as Domingo “Ding” Chavez
Michael Peña’s “Ding” Chavez will return as a regular in Jack Ryan season 4 and then receive his own spinoff.
Jack Ryan Season 3 Showrunner
David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) was set to be the new showrunner for Jack Ryan before leaving the show. Then Paul Scheuring, best known as the creator of Fox’s Prison Break, was set to step in for Scarpa, starting with the still-developing season 3. But he has since been replaced by Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery) All these showrunner swaps finalize a process that saw the exit of Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel), who, after initially developing the Tom Clancy revival property for television with co-showrunner Graham Roland, stepped back from his day-to-day showrunner duties in 2019, as Deadline reported. Both Cuse and Roland remain on as executive producers.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scheuring decided to step away from the showrunner position after discovering he wasn’t a good fit (also, somewhat fascinatingly: he opted to go to grad school rather than run an Amazon Prime Video streaming show.) The latest showrunner, Vaun Wimott, previously worked with Scheuring on the aforementioned Prison Break. He also created and produced Syfy’s Dominion.
Jack Ryan Season 3 Story
The character Jack Ryan was created by author Tom Clancy and first appeared in his 1984 novel The Hunt For Red October. To date, there are 32 novels (most penned by Clancy) that feature Jack Ryan or his friends in the “Ryanverse,” with more on the way. The character has been on the big screen five times, played over the years by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. Krasinski joined that fraternity with season one and is now the longest tenured Jack Ryan.
Jack Ryan‘s first two seasons featured domestic threats from Islamic extremists and a corrupt election in Venezuela. What difficult geopolitical situation will Jack have to address in season 3? There are certainly no shortage of options.