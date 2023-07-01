Amazon Prime Video New Releases: July 2023

With its list of new releases for July 2023, Prime Video is going to help you stay safe from the oppressive July sun.

Highlighting the Amazon Originals on the TV side this month are two heavy hitters. The first is The Horror of Dolores Roach on July 7. Based on a podcast of the same name, this series could best be described as a modern day Sweeney Todd? Why, you ask? Well you know why. Think about it. Then season 2 of Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens premieres on July 28. This season will follow angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tenant) as they seek to keep the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) away from both heaven and hell.

There aren’t any Amazon Original movies of note this month and that’s alright as the influx of library titles is more than enough. July 1 sees the arrival of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, No Country for Old Men, Gladiator, and more. Later on, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy The King’s Speech (July 14), Knock at the Cabin (July 25), and Dances with Wolves (July 31).

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.