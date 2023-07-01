Amazon Prime Video New Releases: July 2023
Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in July 2023 including Good Omens season 2!
With its list of new releases for July 2023, Prime Video is going to help you stay safe from the oppressive July sun.
Highlighting the Amazon Originals on the TV side this month are two heavy hitters. The first is The Horror of Dolores Roach on July 7. Based on a podcast of the same name, this series could best be described as a modern day Sweeney Todd? Why, you ask? Well you know why. Think about it. Then season 2 of Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens premieres on July 28. This season will follow angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tenant) as they seek to keep the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) away from both heaven and hell.
There aren’t any Amazon Original movies of note this month and that’s alright as the influx of library titles is more than enough. July 1 sees the arrival of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, No Country for Old Men, Gladiator, and more. Later on, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy The King’s Speech (July 14), Knock at the Cabin (July 25), and Dances with Wolves (July 31).
Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – July 2023
July 1
MasterChef Junior S1-2 (2016)
Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)
1900 (1977)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Acts of Violence (2018)
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Battleship (2012)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday (1977)
Case 39 (2010)
Chaplin (1993)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Class (1983)
Continental Divide (1981)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Cry Macho (2021)
Father of the Bride (1991)
Flags of Our Fathers (2006)
Force 10 from Navarone (1978)
Free Willy (1993)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Frogs (1972)
Gaslight (1944)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Gladiator (2000)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
Hondo (1953)
Hour Of The Gun (1967)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Imagine That (2009)
Invaders from Mars (1986)
Irma La Douce (1963)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jason’s Lyric (1994)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Last Man Standing (1996)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Little Nicky (2000)
Man in the Moon (1991)
Marathon Man (1976)
Men in Black (1997)
Men in Black II (2002)
Men in Black III (2012)
Mousehunt (1997)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Once Bitten (1985)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Puss in Boots (2011)
Rampage (2018)
Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rollerball (2002)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Scarface (1983)
Serpico (1973)
Sleepover (2004)
Supernova (2021)
Support the Girls (2018)
The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
The Big Country (1958)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Fighter (2010)
The General’s Daughter (1999)
The Iron Giant (1999)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Public Enemy (1931)
The Russia House (1990)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
The Train (1965)
The Truman Show (1998)
The Two Jakes (1990)
The Untouchables (1987)
Trolls World Tour (2020)
True Grit (1969)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
Unknown (2011)
Valley Girl (1983)
W. (2008)
Wicker Park (2004)
Witness For the Prosecution (1958)
You, Me and Dupree (2006)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
July 4
80 For Brady (2023)
July 7
*The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)
*Los Iniciados (2023)
The Portable Door (2023)
July 14
*The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)
The King’s Speech (2010)
July 18
Till (2022)
July 23
Unseen (2023)
July 25
Knock at the Cabin (2023)
July 28
*Good Omens S2 (2023)
*Novela (2023)
July 29
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
July 31
Dances with Wolves (1990)
New on Freevee – July 2023
July 1
Dallas S2-14 (1978)
The Good Wife S1-7 (2009)
Ze Network S1 (2022)
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)
Bad Influence (1990)
Breakheart Pass (1975)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
Burlesque (2010)
Desperate Hours (1990)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
Elysium (2013)
Extract (2009)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Fired Up! (2009)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
Igor (2008)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)
Knight and Day (2010)
Love and Death (1975)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Man of the West (1958)
Morgan (2016)
Nobody (2021)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Planet 51 (2009)
Playmobil: The Movie (2019)
Profile (2018)
Radio Days (1987)
Rio (2011)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
She-Devil (1989)
Super Troopers 2 (2018)
Superbad (2007)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Dogs of War (1980)
The Horse Soldiers (1959)
The Package (1989)
The Revenant (2015)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Space Between Us (2017)
The Walk (2015)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
Tower Heist (2011)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Vera Cruz (1954)
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)
Wings of Courage (1995)
July 7
Gary and His Demons S1-2 (2018)
July 15
All in the Family S1-9 (1971)
Code Black S1-3 (2015)
Good Times S1-2 (1974)
July 17
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
July 21
*Almost Paradise S2 (2023)
July 28
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)