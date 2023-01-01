Amazon Prime Video New Releases: January 2023

As the calendar flips over to 2023, Prime Video is attempting to start a new year on the right track with fresh seasons of some major originals.

Prime Videos’ list of new releases for January 2023 is highlighted by Hunters season 2 on Jan. 13. The first season of Hunters was set in 1977 and followed young Jonah Heidelbaum’s (Logan Lerman) introduction to a world of Nazi-hunting. After a lengthy wait for season 2, the fresh (and final) batch of episodes will find Jonah and friends venturing to South American to take out none other than Adolf Hitler, himself.

While Nazi-hunting undoubtedly takes up a lot of streaming space, two other Amazon original series of note arrive in January. The Rig, a supernatural thriller set on a Scottish oil rig, premieres Jan. 6. That will be followed by season 2 of fantasy role-playing animated series The Legend of Vox Machina on Jan. 20.

The action comedy Shotgun Wedding leads Prime Video’s movie options this month on Jan. 27. Before that there are several library titles to begin the year with Rosemary’s Baby, Election, and all the Indiana Jones movies arriving on Jan. 1.