How Nanny Explores the Horror of the Mundane in America

“The mundane is horrific for so many of us,” she says. “I think in real life, you have a day where you’re taking the train to work, and you’re having an existential crisis about your entire life… we’re constantly barraged with the precarity of our existence.” This is especially true for Aisha, who is working a cash-in-hand job in the hopes she can save enough to bring her son to the US.

Aisha’s employer, Amy (Michelle Monaghan), is emotional, unhappy, and controlling, and while she demands more and more of Aisha, she gets slower at paying what is owed. “You have to perform the decorum… and you have to be graceful because you don’t want to come across as the angry black woman in this space,” Jusu says. For certain people in America, in this instance, Black people, particularly Black women, there is horror that has to be navigated at all times. “I’m always thinking about the ways that Black women have to bite our tongues and swallow indignities and the toll that it takes on our spirits and our health and our bodies.”

The more time Aisha spends in the sleek New York apartment, the more darkness seems to surround her. Nightmares and visions become a regular occurrence and often feature creeping spiders and deep, cold water.

“I think water is very prevalent in my work and in the work of women I admire,” Jusu says. “Toni Morrison talks about water all the time in her work. She said water has perfect memory, and I just think that’s so profound based on our histories.”

Her connection to the power and transformative properties of water and Jusu’s desire to show culturally significant supernatural elements is what led to the inclusion of figures like Mami Wata, an “organic mermaid for our culture” and water spirit that is known throughout the African diaspora, and Anansi, the trickster spider character of stories and parables, from similar origins. Aisha feels she is being haunted by both.

“I just love chaos agents, and I love the idea of just burning shit down and fighting oppression with very rebellious means,” says Jusu, referring to the ways they upend Aisha’s life. To Aisha, their presence feels like a threat, but once she starts dating Malik (Sinqua Walls), his clairvoyant grandmother Kathleen (Leslie Uggams) suggests that these hauntings may, in fact, be warnings.