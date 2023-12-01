Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2023
Reacher's back in December on Prime Video!
There’ll be some happy holidays on Prime Video in December, as the streamer’s seasonal offerings hope to keep the fires warm in your home this month!
As such, there are quite a few new original holiday movies coming to the service. At the beginning of the month, Eddie Murphy stars in Candy Cane Lane. In this film, the Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America star plays a determined man who is willing to go above and beyond to win the annual Christmas home decoration contest in his neighborhood – even if it means making a very magical deal.
The DC universe will also be getting festive in December thanks to Merry Little Batman, an animated feature that sees Batman’s son, Damian Wayne, stumble upon a villainous plot on Christmas eve, one that may give him a chance to save the day when his dad isn’t around.
A sequel to Your Christmas or Mine? is also set to debut on Prime Video this month, with James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk) celebrating their second Christmas as a couple in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps. Expect family mishaps a plenty!
But if you’re not feeling very Yule-pilled this December, it’s Jack Reacher to the rescue. Season two will be delivering myriad thrills instead.
Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk!
New on Amazon Prime Video – December 2023
December 1
- 7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)
- My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- Baywatch (2017)
- *Candy Cane Lane (2023)
- Click (2006)
- Cry Macho (2021)
- Death Rides A Horse (1969)
- Death Warrant (1990)
- Forces Of Nature (1999)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- I Wish (2011)
- In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
- Kiss The Girls (1997)
- Little Man Tate (1991)
- Made Of Honor (2008)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
- Murphy’s Law (1986)
- Picture This (2008)
- Stardust (2007)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
- Support the Girls (2018)
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Dirty Dozen (1967)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- The Proposal (2009)
- The Ring (2002)
- The Turkey Bowl (2019)
- The Wonderful Country (1959)
December 3
- *Coach Prime S2 (2023)
- *Thursday Night Football (2023)
December 5
- Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
- *The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)
December 8
- *Dating Santa (2023)
- *Dealing with Christmas (2023)
- *Merry Little Batman (2023)
- *World’s First Christmas (2023)
- *Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)
December 12
- Asteroid City (2023)
- Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)
December 15
- *Reacher S2 (2023)
December 19
- Every Body (2023)
December 21
- *Gigolò per caso (2023)
December 25
- The Flash (2023)
December 26
- Sound of Freedom (2023)
December 27
- Terminator: Genisys (2015)
December 30
- Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)
- Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)
- Blue’s Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)
- Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)
- Moesha S1-S6 (1997)
- Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)
- Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)
- The Affair S1-S5 (2014)
- Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)
New on Freevee – December 2023
December 1
- FBI True (2023)
- The Middle S1-9 (2009)
- Earth to Echo (2014)
- Everybody’s Fine (2009)
- Gods of Egypt (2016)
- Happy Christmas (2014)
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- Joey (1997)
- Kick-Ass (2010)
- Masquerade (1988)
- Men in Black (1997)
- Men in Black II (2002)
- Nicholas Nickleby (2002)
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Repo Men (2017)
- Sahara (1984)
- Still of the Night (1982)
- Tank Girl (1995)
- Ted (2012)
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across
- the 8th Dimension (1984)
- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the
- Desert (1994)
- The American (2010)
- The Emoji Movie (2017)
- The Gift (2015)
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
- The Night of the Hunter (1955)
- The Purge (2013)
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)
- The White Buffalo (1977)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
December 3
- Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
- The Star (2017)
December 4
- A Lot Like Christmas (2021)
December 6
- *Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis S2 (2023)
December 7
- The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn (2019)
December 8
- Copshop (2021)
December 10
- Spy Cat (2018)
December 11
- A Christmas Star (2021)
December 14
- When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present (2021)
December 15
- Night Court S1-9 (1984)
December 21
- Christmas Giveaway (2021)
- Sing 2 (2021)
- December 22
- Stillwater (2021)
December 31
- Fringe S1-5 (2008)
- The Waltons S1-9 (1972)