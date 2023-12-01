Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2023

There’ll be some happy holidays on Prime Video in December, as the streamer’s seasonal offerings hope to keep the fires warm in your home this month!

As such, there are quite a few new original holiday movies coming to the service. At the beginning of the month, Eddie Murphy stars in Candy Cane Lane. In this film, the Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America star plays a determined man who is willing to go above and beyond to win the annual Christmas home decoration contest in his neighborhood – even if it means making a very magical deal.

The DC universe will also be getting festive in December thanks to Merry Little Batman, an animated feature that sees Batman’s son, Damian Wayne, stumble upon a villainous plot on Christmas eve, one that may give him a chance to save the day when his dad isn’t around.

A sequel to Your Christmas or Mine? is also set to debut on Prime Video this month, with James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk) celebrating their second Christmas as a couple in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps. Expect family mishaps a plenty!