Adrien Brody Talks Ghosted, Wes Anderson, and the Lessons of King Kong

I went in a very specific direction with the character, and I felt like, given the nature of the film and the kind of heightened aspect of all of it, there’s room for that. Again, I know my responsibility is to convey a degree of menace and be a high-level threat to those characters, but I feel like there’s room in there to be off enough to be more fun.

Peter Sellers did it really beautifully in many roles, and I feel this film afforded me a chance to really push things a bit where I wouldn’t necessarily do in a more restrained dramatic role. And they would roll with it, so we would have a theme that preceded a scene that would generally be something typically in the background. We did this nightclub sequence, and we ended up shooting a whole scene in front of the one moment where Leveque is getting a phone call, for instance. We improvised six or seven other versions of that preceding scene. Each one was funnier than the next, and then Dexter would crack up and come in and give me a hint to go with something else, and we try another version of that.

None of it is in the movie, but it really lent itself to this frenetic, strange energy to step into that phone call. Because all of that had to work, and at least in my eyes, and in Dexter’s eyes as we’re shooting it, it had to work. So I was feeling very alive. It’s the same thing interacting with Chris. I’d throw something in there. I don’t think it made it in the end scene, but we did a joke. I said “you’re bluffing,” and he said “you’re bloafing?” We just did these bits that were so fun. And then Ana comes in and she responded, “He’s bluffing,” and I said, “you understand him but not me?” Every other take, there’d be something different. Of course it’s not gonna make it in the movie, but it’s great fun for everyone on the day.

Every rom-com has a designated “asshole” character, even Rick needled Victor Laszlo in Casablanca. Is Leveque a villain or the jilted or should-be lover?

Not a jilted lover in that sense, but he’s someone with endless wealth and power and an ego to match. Sadie is obviously an attractive woman and also a formidable threat. Like the perfect badass girl for a badass guy, right? Or a guy who’s lived through all the backstory. Leveque is ex-French Special Forces and Secret Service, and very high level at that. He broke from that position but remained with a lot of ties. He understands the game very well. He understands the need for people like that in your sphere, to remain powerful and to exert that level of control.

Of course he loves her, but the agenda had nothing to do with that. At the very end, when things are really going south, you got to tell the woman: “You’re crazy for not going with me, sweetheart.” I didn’t write that, but it’s pretty funny to me, that the guy is like, [goes into a French accent] “You are mistaken. Why would you go with the blonde man when you could have a more interesting lover? Don’t you know about the French? We invented kissing, you idiot. Why would you go with the guy from Idaho? He picks potatoes.” I mean, that’s kind of where it goes.