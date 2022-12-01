Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2022

It’s been a big year for Prime Video. From The Boys season 3 to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to even the terrible games presented on Thursday Night Football, there were many hits to satisfy Jeff Bezos’ bottom line. How is the Amazon streamer planning on closing out 2022? Why, with another potential hit, of course!

Amazon Prime Video’s list of new releases for December 2022 is highlighted by the return of an old favorite. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 3 premieres all eight episodes on Dec. 21. This time around John Krasinki’s CIA analyst will be dealing with a potentially nuclear conflict with Russia. The only other original TV series of note this month is Three Pines on Dec. 2. The mystery series stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.

Over on the movie side of things, Prime Video is bringing forward a major holiday tile on Dec. 9. Something from Tiffany’s stars Zoey Deutch as a woman who receives an engagement ring intended for someone else. Meanwhile Prime Video’s library titles are getting a bump this month. Cloverfield, Paranormal Activity, and The Ring make for a second Halloween on Dec. 1. That will be followed by La La Land on Dec. 8 and The Black Phone on Dec. 13.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month.