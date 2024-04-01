Amazon Prime Video New Releases: April 2024

Fallout is the most exciting Amazon Original dropping this month. From Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, this long-awaited adaptation of the popular video game franchise looks incredible, and is bound to be a hit among video game fans and newcomers alike. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), and Aaron Clifton Moten (Disjointed).

Prime Video doesn’t have much else in the way of original offerings this month, aside from the return of Alex Rider on Freevee a few other films and TV series, but there are plenty of popular films joining the streaming service’s library. Cloverfield, Batman & Robin, Titanic, and The Notebook are just a few of the notable movies coming to Prime this month.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in April – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.

New on Amazon Prime Video – April 2024

April 1

Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2 (2014)

Eureka S1-S5 (2006)

House S1-S8 (2004)

Age Of Adaline (2015)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Blockers (2018)

Boomerang (1992)

Chaplin (1993)

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room (1985)

Chinatown (1974)

Cloverfield (2008)

Disturbia (2007)

El Dorado (1967)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heist (2015)

Henry Fool (1998)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Inside Job (2010)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jarhead (2005)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Macgruber (2010)

Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)

Mimic (1997)

Money Monster (2016)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Nebraska (2014)

Neighbors (2014)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Out of Sight (1998)

Red Eye (2005)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Short (2015)

The Front Page (1931)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1998)

The Notebook (2004)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Station Agent (2003)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Truth About Charlie (2002)

The Way Back (2020)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Titanic (1997)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

To Write Love On Her Arms (2015)

Top Gun (1986)

Total Recall (1990)

Wayne’s World (1992)

We Own The Night (2007)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

When The Game Stands Tall (2014)

White Noise (2005)

April 2

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

April 4

*Música (2024)

April 5

*How To Date Billy Walsh (2024)

Hit S3 (2020)

April 8

Unforgotten S5 (2023)

April 9

The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

April 11

*Fallout (2024)

April 12, 19, 26

*NWSL on Prime Video (2024)

April 18

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (2024)

April 22

Spectre (2015)

April 25

*THEM: The Scare (2024)

April 29

The Holdovers (2023)

April TBD

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023)

New on Freevee – April 2024

April 1

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

The Croods (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The Photograph (2020)

April 4

Monster Family 2 (2021)

April 5

*Alex Rider S3 (2024)

April 18