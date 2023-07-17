Almost Paradise Season 2 – When and Where to Watch Online

“Not only are you getting an action drama thriller that Dean Devlin’s at the helm of, you’re also getting to take a vacation, man,” he said. “Right now in this time that we’re all in, entertainment can really do a lot of good for us all. In a time like this, entertainment has always been sort of a savior, because you get to escape what’s going on in the world and not only do you get to do that with our show, but we take you on a vacation.”

What Happened in Almost Paradise Season 1?

In season one, ex-DEA Agent Alex Walker moves to the luscious island of Cebu in the Philippines. He is processing the news that he has hypertension, so he intends to fix up an old giftshop he owns on the island and enjoy some much-needed downtime and peace. However, it’s not long before he is back in the danger zone, dealing with the island’s shady criminal element, and helping the police catch bad guys in the area.

“All he wants to do is just relax and he’s unable to do it,” Kane told Tell-Tale. “When he’s trying to sit on the beach and read a book his watch goes off because he just can’t handle it — it stresses him out. When he’s in the middle of a case or when he’s in the middle of a fight for his life, he doesn’t stress out. The guy just cannot win. Every time he gets up, they beat him down some more, and I always liked the characters like that when I was growing up watching TV.”

Why Did Almost Paradise Have to Find a New Home?

Almost Paradise season one previously aired via the cable company WGN America, but they chose not to renew it for a second season. In June, 2020, producer Dean Devlin said that a streaming company was willing to pick up the first season of the show and see if it was popular enough to commission a second season. This turned out to be Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, and it’s clear that season one of Almost Paradise was indeed popular, as they renewed the show for a second season in 2022.

Where and When You Can Watch Almost Paradise Season 2

All 10 episodes of Almost Paradise season 2 will premiere on Friday, 21st July 2023 on Amazon Freevee in both the UK and USA, while the first season of the show is already streaming on the service.

Freevee is available through Amazon on your computer, and via the Freevee app on most popular devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation, and XBOX. There is no cost when you sign up, and you can watch as much content as you like, but you will have to watch ads if you stream Almost Paradise in its new home at Freevee, and you will not be able to watch it on other streaming platforms.