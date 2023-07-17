Almost Paradise Season 2 – When and Where to Watch Online
Almost Paradise is finally returning, with a second season streaming this month! Here's everything you need to know.
Almost Paradise fans, get ready for a summer with extra blessings, because season 2 is just around the corner! After season one finished airing back in mid-2020, it seemed like we might have seen the last of Alex Walker (Christian Kane) and his new detective friends Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Almarez (Arthur Acuña), but our favorite gang of Philippines-based crime-solvers are back on the case this July in a brand-new, ten-episode season.
In season two, Alex will be questioning his place on the island, but with the help of his trusted friends, he will discover a renewed sense of family in paradise!
“There’s never been an American series filmed in the Philippines,” star Kane told Tell-Tale TV. “I feel like we know what Korea looks like, we know what Japan looks like and we know what China looks like because we’ve seen films that they’ve been featured in. We’ve seen some shows that people have gone there, but nobody really goes to the Philippines.”
Kane added that Almost Paradise boasts another facet that makes it different to other crime shows.
“Not only are you getting an action drama thriller that Dean Devlin’s at the helm of, you’re also getting to take a vacation, man,” he said. “Right now in this time that we’re all in, entertainment can really do a lot of good for us all. In a time like this, entertainment has always been sort of a savior, because you get to escape what’s going on in the world and not only do you get to do that with our show, but we take you on a vacation.”
What Happened in Almost Paradise Season 1?
In season one, ex-DEA Agent Alex Walker moves to the luscious island of Cebu in the Philippines. He is processing the news that he has hypertension, so he intends to fix up an old giftshop he owns on the island and enjoy some much-needed downtime and peace. However, it’s not long before he is back in the danger zone, dealing with the island’s shady criminal element, and helping the police catch bad guys in the area.
“All he wants to do is just relax and he’s unable to do it,” Kane told Tell-Tale. “When he’s trying to sit on the beach and read a book his watch goes off because he just can’t handle it — it stresses him out. When he’s in the middle of a case or when he’s in the middle of a fight for his life, he doesn’t stress out. The guy just cannot win. Every time he gets up, they beat him down some more, and I always liked the characters like that when I was growing up watching TV.”
Why Did Almost Paradise Have to Find a New Home?
Almost Paradise season one previously aired via the cable company WGN America, but they chose not to renew it for a second season. In June, 2020, producer Dean Devlin said that a streaming company was willing to pick up the first season of the show and see if it was popular enough to commission a second season. This turned out to be Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, and it’s clear that season one of Almost Paradise was indeed popular, as they renewed the show for a second season in 2022.
Where and When You Can Watch Almost Paradise Season 2
All 10 episodes of Almost Paradise season 2 will premiere on Friday, 21st July 2023 on Amazon Freevee in both the UK and USA, while the first season of the show is already streaming on the service.
Freevee is available through Amazon on your computer, and via the Freevee app on most popular devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation, and XBOX. There is no cost when you sign up, and you can watch as much content as you like, but you will have to watch ads if you stream Almost Paradise in its new home at Freevee, and you will not be able to watch it on other streaming platforms.
Will There Be an Almost Paradise Season 3?
It’s unclear at this time if we will get to see more of Alex Walker’s adventures in a third season of Almost Paradise, but if enough people watch season 2 on Amazon Freevee, it could stand a healthy chance of renewal, much like one of the streamer’s other popular original cop shows, Bosch: Legacy.