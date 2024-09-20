Agatha All Along Just Paved the Way for Wanda Maximoff’s MCU Return

Even though Agatha All Along makes sure that we know that the body Agatha finds is supposed to be Wanda – the cause of death is blunt force trauma, the first letter of each word of the library book title found on the body spells ‘Darkhold’ and the author’s name is an anagram of ‘Wundagore.’ There’s no doubt that this is Wanda.

And yet, at the same time, we never see the face of the body. Agatha asks Herb (David A Payton) if she’s dead, to which he replies “She’s really most sincerely dead.” Agatha then retorts by saying “You never know” and winking. The important thing to remember is that all of this happens within the confines of Wanda’s spell on Agatha.

Wanda falling at Wundagore is likely still what triggered this, her death manifesting through her magic as so much of her power was unleashed in that moment. But the fact that it still took Rio (Aubrey Plaza) and the Teen (Joe Locke) to get Agatha to see the clues and claw her way out of the spell makes it hard to believe that Wanda is truly, fully dead for good.

“it’s almost like she just magically appeared”



👀 https://t.co/rNFvBFhm5t — hanna 🐉 (@hannaeeliz) September 19, 2024

The mysterious Teen is believed by many to be a version of Wanda’s son, Billy. Though a mysterious magic is currently preventing us and Agatha from knowing the Teen’s true background and identity, it makes sense that Wanda, or some version of her, would have found a way to protect him, if that is her son. There’s also the fact that the Teen is so eager to walk the Witches’ Road. The Road promises to return to witches something that they’re missing, which for Billy would likely be Wanda. What better way to bring Wanda back than through one of the children she was so desperate to make a reality?

Elizabeth Olsen seems ready to return to the character, if the story is right. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Olsen told the host that she would “beg to leave a window open” for her return, saying that she “would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead” and that “we need to find the smartest writers” to find a way to make that happen.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer seems like the perfect candidate to make that happen. She’s already proven that she has the care and dedication required to do Wanda’s story justice, and now has the perfect vehicle to kickstart her return with Agatha All Along. This isn’t to say that Agatha’s story should be or will be entirely about bringing Wanda back, but the Witches’ Road seems to be leading us in that direction.