Doctor Who vs Star Trek: Which Aliens are Better?

The Most Fascinating Contact Stories?

We go to stories of alien lifeforms not just because they look weird, but because they think weird. One of the very best alien stories of recent years was Arrival, with its temporally non-linear aliens that communicate exclusively through coffee cup stains. Some of the best writing of alien thought processes in recent memory comes from Adrian Tchaikovsky’s “Children of” trilogy. Even if most of the aliens are uplifted spiders, octopuses and ravens, Tchaikovsky does a great job of showing how minds other than humans might think, and at the same time show us that the human way of viewing the world is only one subjective perspective.

Star Trek does considerably better here. One of its most famous aliens is Spock, who (allegedly) has done away with emotion, giving us a perspective of pure logic (for a TV writer’s grasp of the word “logic”) that is often wildly different from his human crewmates, and yet just as valid.

Indeed, Spock formed something of a blueprint for Star Trek writers, and throughout the franchise, it has frequently reused the winning formula “Find an actor with perfect comic timing. Cast them as someone who doesn’t understand jokes”.

But beyond that, Star Trek gives us countless new perspectives. Years before Arrival, Benjamin Sisko was teaching the concept of linear time to the wormhole aliens, or the Binar, who work in hiveminds of two.

Yet while Star Trek undeniably has a wealth of cool ideas, its alien societies always seem to come in the same sort of shape. If you’re an alien civilization in Star Trek, there are good odds that you have warp drive and transporter beams, and shields something like phasers (you might call them disruptors for variety), and your ship-to-ship communication looks a lot like you’re calling them on Zoom. Even the ultra-alien species like the Borg pretty much fit this pattern.

Of course, there’s no denying that a lot of the Doctor’s interactions with aliens tend to follow a formula as well. While the Doctor visits a few alien planets, most aliens fall into one of two categories: An all-out invasion of planet Earth, or a clandestine invasion of the planet Earth.