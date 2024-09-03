23 Forgotten Superhero TV Shows

Legends of the Super Heroes (1979)

Believe it or not, the 1966 Batman series ran for just three seasons, with the initial excitement dying down after just its first year. However, DC kept trying to bring back Adam West and Burt Ward as the Dynamic Duo, including the horribly ill-advised specials in Legends of the Super Heroes. In addition to Batman and Robin, the special features live action versions of Green Lantern (Howard Murphy) and Sinestro (Charlie Callas), the Flash (Rod Haase) and the Weather Wizard (Jeff Altman), and Captain Marvel (Garrett Craig) and Dr. Sivana (Howard Morris).

But instead of fighting, the characters just do lame stand-up routines. The first special, “The Challenge,” involves a celebration for the birthday of retired hero Scarlet Cyclone (William Schallert). The second special is worse, a roast hosted by none other than Ed McMahon. Legends of the Super Heroes shows even the most cynical comic fan that their favorite characters can be treated so much worse.

Fred and Barney Meet the Thing (1979)

The weirdest thing about Fred and Barney Meet the Thing isn’t that the show for some reason combined prehistoric sitcom The Flinstones with the orange rocky tough guy of the Fantastic Four. It’s that this version of the Thing has almost nothing to do with Aunt Petunia’s sweet nephew from the comics.

The Thing of this show is hip teen Benjy Grimm, who spends his time palling around with friends and going to school. When Benjy sees trouble, he calls upon his magic ring and says, “Thing ring do your thing!” and transforms into the Thing. It’s an odd part of Marvel’s history, one that sometimes still gets referenced in the comics.

The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show (1979)

On one hand, it’s a bit surprising that Plastic Man got his own television show. After all, the character has been around since Jack Cole created him back in 1941, and has been in the DC Universe since 1956, but he’s never been an A-lister.

Then again, Plastic Man is an animation natural. With his ability to bend in weird shapes and his fun-loving attitude, Plastic Man is more of a cartoon than he is a superhero. The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show paired shorts about the elastic hero along with episodes about the not-Garfield trouble cat Heathcliff, a werewolf called Fangface, and even misadventures with his infant son Baby Plas. In between each section, the show featured live-action host segments featuring comedian Taylor Marks in costume as Plas, cracking terrible jokes.