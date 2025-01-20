Which of 2025’s Cancelled UK TV Series Will You Mourn?

Shardlake (Disney+)

Adapted from the popular series of Tudor-set crime mystery novels by CJ Sansom, Shardlake was the story of a 16th century lawyer corralled into doing Thomas Cromwell’s dirty work during the Reformation. The first four-part series starred Arthur Hughes in the title role, and was written by The Last Kingdom’s Stephen Butchard based on Sansom’s Dissolution – the first of seven novels which now won’t be seen on screen in this iteration.

The Tower (ITV)

Three series isn’t a bad innings for a new UK crime drama, though The Tower’s procedural format meant that it could have gone on and on. It starred Game of Thrones and Upstart Crow’s Gemma Whelan as a detective sniffing out corruption on the force, and its 11 existing episodes are available to stream on ITVX in the UK.

Renegade Nell (Disney+)

Sally Wainwright, the creator of Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, changed gears for this period-set fantasy which told the story of a rambunctious young woman in 18th century England who uses her mysterious super-strength to fight for the poor and oppressed. Renegade Nell was a lot of fun and precisely the kind of show that would once have been on BBC One on a Saturday teatime, but struggled to find its audience in the here and now.

Everything Now (Netflix)

Teen drama Everything Now was the story of Mia, a sixth former determined to catch up on everything teenage life has to offer after a long spell away from the world recovering from an eating disorder. It didn’t connect with enough YA viewers to sustain a second series on Netflix.

Constellation (Apple TV+)

Doctor Who writer Peter Harness was behind this intriguing space mystery for Apple TV+. Unfortunately, the streamer declined to continue the story of astronauts who came back from space different, so that’s the last we’ll see of its complex scientific ideas, parallel timelines and creepy atmosphere.

KAOS (Netflix)

Netflix cancelled Greek myth series Kaos in record time (we wrote about it here), proving that big-budget, starry-cast, multi-location dramas with imagination in spades need to get popular fast or there’s no future for them. With a top cast led by Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer, Charlie Covell’s imaginative, witty, meaningful series will live on in the hearts of fans.