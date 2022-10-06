Best Horror and Fantasy Books About New York City

Every October, New York Comic Con transforms the humble Javits Center into an epic gathering place for cosplayers, stars, authors, and fans. But any New Yorker can tell you that the city is possessed by magic year-round—some secrets found tucked into corners or beneath bridges, or sparkling in plain sight across the five boroughs.

These 10 novels span New York’s mythical past, alternate present, and potential future. Attend Jay Gatsby’s endless parties out on Long Island, or put your ear to the walls of the Bramford to catch an occult ceremony. Seek out the entradas to the underworld in Prospect Park, or listen for the Old Ones beneath the Gowanus. But more than the place, it’s the people who give the city its spark: musicians and magicians, assassins and jinn, brujas and avatars and even humble office workers.

Here are the best horror and fantasy novels set in the city that never sleeps…

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

Publisher: Tordotcom Publishing