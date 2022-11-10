The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Reveals Unexpected Connection to Original Series

This article contains spoilers for The Witcher.

With a little over a month until The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on Dec. 25, a teaser trailer has finally been released. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, this four episode special event is set to tell the story of the conjunction of the spheres – the event that brought the realms of Elves, Humans, Dwarves, and Monsters together and reshaped the Continent. While we don’t know much else about the plot of this limited series, the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin shows an unexpected connection to The Witcher – music.

The trailer opens with a hauntingly beautiful song that plays for the duration as we see glimpses of the pre-conjunction Elven world that the series is set in. Near the end, it is revealed that the song is sung by Éile (Sophia Brown), a warrior of the Queen’s guard who leaves to become a traveling musician. Even though it’s highly likely that Éile’s role in the series will be more important than simply providing entertainment, the inclusion of her song in the trailer reminds us of the importance of music in this world.

While this song is more melancholic than the ballads of the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) in The Witcher, we see Éile singing it around what appears to be a campfire. Even though we can’t see who is there with her, it appears to be a rallying moment for whatever conflict is on the horizon. In The Witcher, Jaskier’s music helps break the tension of the series, providing both comic relief and a connection to these characters.