You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Cast: Meet the Actors in the Hilarious New Netflix Movie
The latest Netflix comedy from Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, brings back some familiar faces along with members of the star's family.
We all know that Adam Sandler likes working with people he knows. The movies he produces with his production company Happy Madison regularly feature Kevin Nealon, Rob Schneider, and other cast members from his Saturday Night Live days. Many of his movies also feature supporting turns from guys you only see in Happy Madison flicks, like Alan Covert and Peter Dante. And, of course, he loves to cast Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore as his love interests.
So it’s no surprise that Sandler’s latest Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzah sees him once again paired with Idina Menzel, who played his wife in Uncut Gems. But Sandler isn’t the star of You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, a comedy based on the 2005 YA novel by Fiona Rosenbloom. Instead, it’s Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine in the lead roles, playing two teens fighting to throw the greatest party of all time.
Don’t recognize those names? Well, you might recognize their faces. You are so invited to read on!
Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman
Sunny Sandler made her film debut in Grown Ups, playing one of Tardio’s (Richie Minevini) kids. She followed that up with other bit parts, playing a girl scout in Pixels, Lola in Sandy Wexler, and voicing Sunny in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. If her last name didn’t tip you off, then the common denominator between those movies certainly makes it clear that, yes, Sunny is the daughter of Adam Sandler.
That said, she doesn’t only work in movies her father stars in, as she played Brooke in Home Team, a Happy Madison production starring frequent Sandler collaborator Kevin James, and Gracie in The Out-Laws, also produced by Happy Madison.
Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz
Samantha Lorraine, unrelated to Sandler, has a markedly smaller filmography. She got her start in the PBS tv series Kid Stew and followed it with a three-episode stint on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. On World Beyond, Lorraine played the younger version of the rebellious Hope, portrayed as an adult by Alexa Mansour.
Lorraine’s two previous film roles were as Ally in the Amazon movie The Kid Who Only Hit Homers and Lucy in the romantic comedy The Love Advisor.
Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman
Menzel might have the most impressive career of anyone in the cast, one that stretches beyond movies and onto the stage. If you have the ability to hear, you probably already know Menzel’s voice, as she was Elsa in Frozen and sang that movie’s smash hit song “Let It Go.” But her first breakout was playing Elphaba Thropp in the Broadway musical Wicked, for which she sang another hit song, “Defying Gravity.” That performance won Menzel her first Best Actress Tony, an award for which she has been nominated two other times.
Menzel broke into film with a bit part in the 2001 queer classic Kissing Jessica Stein, and she reprised her Tony-nominated role as Maureen Johnson in the film adaptation of Rent. In addition to parts in Disney movies Frozen and Enchanted, Menzel has more adult fare, co-starring with Tom Pelphrey in last year’s true crime movie American Murderer and, of course, playing Dinah Ratner, the beleaguered wife of Sandler’s manic jeweler Howie in Uncut Gems.
Jackie Sandler as Gabi Rodriguez Katz
Despite what her last name might suggest, Jackie Sandler is not one of Adam Sandler’s kids. No, she is his wife, which is why she usually shows up in the same movies as her husband and children. She has appeared in a few movies without any other Sandlers in them, including a bit part as a bartender in the 2003 Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore comedy Duplex and five episodes as Cindy in the Kevin James sitcom Kevin Can Wait.
Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman
Even if he isn’t the main star, Adam Sandler is the main draw to You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Before he became one of the most famous comedy actors of his era, Sandler got started as a stand-up who caught the public’s attention doing bits with Colin Quinn on the MTV game show Remote Control. Sandler later joined Saturday Night Live and quickly became the show’s most popular cast member, thanks to characters like Opera Man and pepper boy Carlo.
During his prime years, Sandler released bizarre comedies like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, slowly adding more schmaltzy elements to movies such as The Wedding Singer and Click. However, Madison has earned acclaim for his occasional dramatic roles, working with James L. Brooks in Spanglish, Paul Thomas Anderson in Punch-Drunk Love, and with the Safdie Brothers in Uncut Gems.
Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman
The eldest daughter of Adam and Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler has only appeared in her father’s films. She has small parts in Hubie Halloween, The Ridiculous Six, and Grown Ups, among others. Her most notable performance thus far came in Hotel Transylvania, in which she voiced the child version of the main character Mavis.
Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca
If the name Sarah Sherman doesn’t ring a bell, you may know the comedian under her stage name Sarah Squirm. Known for her work with performers such as Eric Andre, Sherman excels at the comedy of discomfort, trying to disgust her audiences while making them laugh. Sherman joined Saturday Night Live as a writer and featured performer and also wrote bits for Jackass Forever. Most recently, Sherman lent her voice to the Netflix animated film Nimona, portraying Coriander Cadaverish.
Luis Guzmán as Eli Katz
One of the greatest “that guys” of all time, Luis Guzmán has a filmography that would make any actor jealous. Guzmán is a favorite of auteurs such as Steven Soderbergh (appearing in Out of Sight, Traffic, and The Limey) and Paul Thomas Anderson (playing supporting roles in Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and beside Sandler in Punch-Drunk Love). He stole scenes in Carlito’s Way and Runaway Jury, and has had notable runs on tv series Oz, Narcos, and Code Black. Most recently, Guzmán portrayed Gomez Adams on the hit Netflix series Wednesday.