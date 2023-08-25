You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Cast: Meet the Actors in the Hilarious New Netflix Movie

That said, she doesn’t only work in movies her father stars in, as she played Brooke in Home Team, a Happy Madison production starring frequent Sandler collaborator Kevin James, and Gracie in The Out-Laws, also produced by Happy Madison.

Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz

Samantha Lorraine, unrelated to Sandler, has a markedly smaller filmography. She got her start in the PBS tv series Kid Stew and followed it with a three-episode stint on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. On World Beyond, Lorraine played the younger version of the rebellious Hope, portrayed as an adult by Alexa Mansour.

Lorraine’s two previous film roles were as Ally in the Amazon movie The Kid Who Only Hit Homers and Lucy in the romantic comedy The Love Advisor.

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman

Menzel might have the most impressive career of anyone in the cast, one that stretches beyond movies and onto the stage. If you have the ability to hear, you probably already know Menzel’s voice, as she was Elsa in Frozen and sang that movie’s smash hit song “Let It Go.” But her first breakout was playing Elphaba Thropp in the Broadway musical Wicked, for which she sang another hit song, “Defying Gravity.” That performance won Menzel her first Best Actress Tony, an award for which she has been nominated two other times.

Menzel broke into film with a bit part in the 2001 queer classic Kissing Jessica Stein, and she reprised her Tony-nominated role as Maureen Johnson in the film adaptation of Rent. In addition to parts in Disney movies Frozen and Enchanted, Menzel has more adult fare, co-starring with Tom Pelphrey in last year’s true crime movie American Murderer and, of course, playing Dinah Ratner, the beleaguered wife of Sandler’s manic jeweler Howie in Uncut Gems.

Jackie Sandler as Gabi Rodriguez Katz

Despite what her last name might suggest, Jackie Sandler is not one of Adam Sandler’s kids. No, she is his wife, which is why she usually shows up in the same movies as her husband and children. She has appeared in a few movies without any other Sandlers in them, including a bit part as a bartender in the 2003 Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore comedy Duplex and five episodes as Cindy in the Kevin James sitcom Kevin Can Wait.