Wonder Woman: 5 Comic Book Stories James Gunn’s Reboot Could Adapt

Photo: DC Comics.

The Twelve Labors, Wonder Woman #212-222 (1974–1976)

The Silver Age wasn’t the best time for Wonder Woman, perhaps best demonstrated by the infamous story when she loses her powers and becomes a martial arts expert/secret agent. But The Twelve Labors by Len Wein, Cary Bates, Elliot S. Maggin, Curt Swan, and others stands out as a bright spot in a dull time.

The premise is… not great. The Justice League of America needs to reevaluate Wonder Woman’s status and eligibility, so they put her through a series of tests. Yes, that’s a pretty ugly story, given that Wonder Woman (in this continuity) has been around since World War II and given that the League largely consists of men. But a surprisingly high amount of Silver Age DC stories are about superheroes pulling pranks on one another, so it’s not entirely as nefarious a concept as it might seem.

Despite whatever ickiness the premise evokes, The Twelve Labors mostly consists of various members of the League challenging Diana and losing. More than a mere power fantasy, the story serves to distinguish Wonder Woman from her fellow superheroes, showing how she can use her might, her wits, and her accessories to get the job done—not just relying on, say, super-speed or a power ring.

Photo: DC Comics.

The Princess and the Power, Wonder Woman #1–14 (1987–1988)

Much has been written about Crisis on Infinite Earths and the comics that redefined major characters around that time, particularly Batman: Year One and Man of Steel. Too often people forget about the amazing reboot that writer and artist George Pérez did with Wonder Woman. So important is Pérez and co-writer Greg Potter’s reinvention that all of the other reboots that followed largely stuck with Pérez’s interpretation, save for the disastrous New 52 reimagining by Brian Azzarello and Cliff Chiang.

It’s easy to see why Pérez’s run endures. Pérez keyed in on the central hook that made Wonder Woman such a sensation in the Golden Age. She’s an outsider from a mythical paradise come to show the rest of the world a better way. Pérez’s Wonder Woman comes from the worlds of Greek gods far more than she does superheroes, which raises the stakes of her stories while also separating her power set from that of others. Moreover she’s an ambassador, one who doesn’t fully belong in “Man’s World.”

Under Pérez, Wonder Woman felt truly exceptional, even when she entered a world populated with people in capes flying around. She didn’t understand the rest of the world but she wasn’t naive either. The best parts of the Patty Jenkins movies understood this balance. Even though Gunn will be going his own direction from Jenkins’ films, he would do well to follow her lead and consult the Pérez books.