Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Wants to Make Evil Superman Movie Next

Of course evil Superman stories have been done before. Ultraman of Earth-3 is a longtime figure within the DC Universe, and stories such as Injustice and the New 52 Earth 2 have showed us what happens when Kal-El goes bad. And, of course, Zack Snyder couldn’t resist making Superman bad, first when he was resurrected and then in the “Knightmare” epilogue to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Even more common are the evil homages to Superman, such as Homelander in The Boys, Omni-Man in Invincible, and Brandon Breyer in the James Gunn-produced movie Brightburn.

But all of these stories happen through the control of DC Comics and its parent-company Warner Bros., which either approves official versions of bad Superman or forces competitors to create their own legally-distinct imitators. Once Superman becomes public property, then Frake-Waterfield, Marvel Comics, heck even you and me, can do whatever we want with him. Sort of.

It’s not so much Superman who enters the public domain as it is 1938’s Action Comics #1, which introduced Superman to the world. Anything that was part of that original story by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster is fair game. Anything that wasn’t in the story is still property of Warner Bros. Discovery, and thus cannot be used. And if you haven’t read Action #1 in a while, you might not recall how few Superman mythos elements are there. Yes, Lois Lane is present, and yes, Superman comes from a destroyed planet, but there’s no Krypton, no Kryptonite, and no Lex Luthor.

Should he get the chance to do his evil Superman story in 2033, Frake-Waterfield won’t be deterred by those restrictions. As he told Den of Geek, Blood and Honey already had to stick to just the 1926 Winnie-the-Pooh book, which meant that he couldn’t use a number of key elements: “The red shirt, saying ‘Oh, bother,’ Tigger.” But if early reactions to Blood and Honey are any indication, he was able to make a memorable movie without those elements. There’s no doubt he could do the same with a nasty Superman story, whether or not Warner Bros.—or anyone else—likes it.