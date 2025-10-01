Black Phone 2: The Creepy Real-Life Experience That Brought the Grabber Back

“Joe went in and had all of these smaller ideas,” Cargill continues. “Some of them are in the movie, some of them didn’t quite work, because he was just spitballing, it hit him like a truck, but he called me up, and I was like, ‘You have to call Scott.’” They had a movie to make.

Sitting in our Austin studio the morning after Black Phone 2‘s world premiere, Derrickson and Cargill seem appropriately pleased with the turn of events for their sequel, which by design leap-frogs past the first film’s 1970s setting and aesthetics for a 1982 follow-up. In the new movie, Finney is now in high school, as is little sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), the latter of whom takes on a more pronounced role since she too becomes bedeviled by bleak dreams involving their mother, the Grabber, and a winter camp nestled in the Rockies.

The setup obviously provides a different context for the sequel, and yet it was one that Derrickson and Cargill knew intimately from their own childhoods in the same era. The wintertime Christian camp proved especially vital to painting with an authenticity and nostalgia that would be alien to most.

“Winter camps in the Rockies are something I went to as a teenager,” director Derrickson reveals to us. “I [brought in] specifically the dangerousness of the weather, and the idea that there are these old structures that were old in 1982. They would rattle in the storms; they didn’t feel safe when you were in them, and you probably weren’t as safe as you thought you were. Being 16 or 17 years old, there’s a heightened sense of existence when you’re in an environment like that, especially at night when it can be 20 or 30 degrees below zero in a storm. I think all of that, and the spiritual texture with it [in] Gwen’s dreams, and the religious conversations, all of that was very real to my high school experience.”

It also came out of a central conceit he and Cargill settled on as writers: they would have the Grabber tell Finney “Hell isn’t flames, it’s ice,” a visual motif informed almost entirely by Dante’s Ninth Circle of Hell in The Divine Comedy.

Says Derrickson, “The Dante reference is really the thing. I love Dante’s book. I’ve read the whole Divine Comedy, but the Inferno is really the part people gawk over, and I think the idea that of the Ninth Circle of Hell being ice where the worst of the worst are—they are the betrayers, and there is something about the Grabber being a betrayer to the kids, to his brother, and being the worst kind of person that there is—and the inversion of the flame mythology with the ice mythology, that just made sense to me.”