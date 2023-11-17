What The Marvels Got Right

I won’t deny that there were still some pacing issues across the movie, but at the same time I was entertained throughout the entire hour and 45 minutes and felt satisfied by the time the movie was over. Despite the shorter runtime, The Marvels still tells a compelling, empowering, and fun story without missing out on too much.

The Marvels Is Already the Highest Grossing Movie Directed By a Black Woman

A lot of news surrounding The Marvels has been framing it as a box office failure for Marvel. Grossing $110 million in its opening weekend, it’s the lowest opening ever for an MCU movie, so this isn’t wholly inaccurate. However, it’s still the highest grossing opening weekend for a theatrical film directed by a Black woman. Even though it’s considered a greater critical success, Nia DaCosta’s previous film Candyman (2021) only grossed around $22 million in its opening weekend.

The Marvels Passes the Bechdel Test With Flying Colors

The Bechdel Test is one of the lowest bars of female representation, and yet it’s remarkable how many movies and TV shows still manage to fail it. In order to pass, the movie or TV show has to feature at least two women that talk to each other about something other than a man. Sounds easy enough to pass, and yet a majority of Phase 1 fails this benchmark. The Marvels, however, passes this test with ease, and goes beyond that to show the MCU’s first all-women team.

The Marvels is so much more than just a feature-length version of the Avengers: Endgame women hero team-up shot. The movie puts together a group of powerful yet imperfect women and lets them have a great time while saving the world, galaxy, and multiverse. Even though Monica (Teyonah Parris) and Carol (Brie Larson) have some family drama to work through, there’s no posturing between them or Kamala (Iman Vellani) regarding leadership or who gets to make the decisions for the group. The women see themselves as equals from the beginning. Obviously Kamala looks up to Carol and Monica given their age difference, but they do their best to not infantilize Kamala. In the sequence where they learn how to use their power-triggered body-swap situation to their advantage, they are all back at square one for a time. They have to learn how to use their powers once again, and trust each other in the process.

The Marvels is the kind of movie that I’ve been dying for since I first started watching superhero movies as a child – it’s a group of women, kicking ass, having fun, and saving the day. It’s understandable that this movie won’t be for everyone, but after sitting through nearly two decades of movies that weren’t necessarily made for me or the young girl I was when this franchise first began, it’s nice to add The Marvels to the short list of superhero movies that do.

This is so precious 🥹 little girls deserve superheroes too. https://t.co/LUHvZKbrD1 — She-Rage, Princess of Pain (@ClaireMax) November 14, 2023

The Cats Needle-Drop Is Perfection

Watching a herd of baby Flerken kittens running around eating scientists on a malfunctioning S.A.B.E.R. space station while the song “Memory” from the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats plays in the background was definitely not something I expected to see this year, but now that I have, I never want to go back. I applaud Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik for their impeccable taste and vision for this scene – the needle-drop, the look on Fury’s face when he realizes that the Flerkens are the only way to evacuate everyone safely, the sheer terror of the scientists as they try to avoid being eaten, the adorable yet deadly kittens prancing around doing their little cat thing – it’s everything I could have asked for. This scene is pure fun and shenanigans, and truly what more could you ask for from a comic book movie?