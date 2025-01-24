Werwulf: The Medieval Werewolf Tales That Could Inspire Robert Eggers’ Next Movie

Unsurprisingly, the confession disgusts his wife and she looks for a way to get rid of him. Her solution comes in the form of a knight who has long held a flame for her and from a caveat that Bisclavret revealed: he must return to his clothes to revert into human form. The wife orders the knight to steal Bisclavret’s clothes, forcing him to stay in wolf form. With the husband gone, the wife marries the knight.

One year later, the king goes on a hunting trip when he encounters a wolf of remarkable gentleness, who nuzzles up to the ruler and expresses its admiration. The king does not recognize the wolf as Bisclavret but admire the beast’s inherent nobility all the same. He brings the creature to his castle. But soon that gentleness turns to savagery when the knight who aided his wife comes to a celebration. The wolf attacks him and does worse to the wife, ripping off her nose.

Although the king initially thinks that he’s misjudged the wolf, an advisor points out that the beast only showed such hostility to the knight and his wife. The advisor determines that the wolf must be Bisclavret (he understands names, apparently) and after some medieval torture, the wife confesses. Once the wolf has been given clothes, and a private space to transform, it reverts to Bisclavret once more. Human again, Bisclavret gets his land and standing restored while the wife and the knight are banished, cursed to sire children all born without noses.

It’s easy to see how Eggers could render the scenes of shocking violence, and especially the noseless children of the wife and the knight. But more compelling is the story’s play with concepts of loyalty, from the duty that Bisclavret shows to his king to the infidelity of the wife and her faithless knight.

The Account of Gerald of Wales

“Do not be afraid! Do not fear! Do not worry! There is nothing to fear!” Those aren’t words we often hear in werewolf stories, especially coming from the mouth (snout?) of the wolf itself. But that’s exactly what happens in an account of Giraldus Cambrensis, or Gerald of Wales in its anglicized form. Gerald was a 12th century priest and historian who described the geography and animals of Ireland.

In Topographia Hibernica, an 1187 English study of Ireland, Gerald passed down to us the story of a priest and his servant who made camp during a journey through the Irish wilderness. Recounted as a real historical incident, the duo were startled on one fateful evening by the appearance of a wolf at their campfire. They were even more disturbed when the wolf began speaking to them, assuring them that they have no reason for fear.