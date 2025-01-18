The Best Werewolf Transformations in Movies Ranked

The party music turns to Marilyn Manson’s “Sweet Dreams” cover, and all the pretty girls begin ripping off more than just clothes. Their flesh is also torn asunder, revealing fur and fangs beneath. It’s probably influenced by Van Helsing’s idea of tearing through the skin to reveal the inner-monster, but even though it’s clearly done with prosthetic insert shots here, it immediately feels more visceral, unsettling, and frankly exhilarating as it turns the tired trope of the man preying on women on its head. Instead Paquin is the one with glowing pupils as she teases, “My, my, what big eyes you have.” Chomp.

6. Fright Night (1985)

Less of a transformation into a wolf than an agonizing one out of it, Stephen Geoffreys’ Evil Ed goes through one of the most painful looking metamorphoses this side of David Cronenberg. By tapping into the half-forgotten factoid that Dracula can also turn into a wolf in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Tom Holland’s campy throwback to Hammer horror classics, Fright Night, features newly turned vampire pal Evil Ed going through a really bad night.

It begins when his white wolf is staked in the heart by a haphazard and cowardly vampire hunter (Roddy McDowall) and then goes flying over a suburban bannister. On the other side of that fall, McDowall finds a wretched creature caught somewhere between boy and beast, dying from its stake wound as it slowly reverts back into a crying and terrified child named Ed. Some of the prosthetic tricks used are obvious to the modern eye (like the fake floor beneath the quadrupedal body), but many of them are a showcase from a decade that marked a highpoint in movie monster prosthetics work. The exaggerated lupine features on Geoffreys’ heads are almost as pitiful as the actor’s own face as it slowly is revealed in later shots while still encrusted in a dying husk around his frame. He’s a tortoise trapped in a collapsed shell waiting to be put out of his misery.

5. The Werewolf of London (1935)

The very first werewolf movie—or at least the first made in the U.S. and to survive 90 years later—Universal Pictures’ original Wolfman flick would be eclipsed by the studio’s second stab at the material six years later. Nonetheless, this 1930s hair-raiser has the better transformation scene when Henry Hull’s priggish professor discovers he is cursed by the bite of the werewolf. The scene in question has cozy Universal table-setting, as the cat in his study hisses at the rising danger in the room, warning Hull’s stiff he is a monster before he knows it.

The subsequent transformation is both rudimentary and still impressive. In order to create the illusion of Hull turning into a werewolf in a single shot, the panicked man rushes by a series of pillars outside his family home. As he passes each stone structure, he takes on more and more characteristics of a wolf. Obviously filmmakers stopped to apply makeup after he passed each pillar before combining it into “a single shot,” but it’s still a visually pleasing magic trick to behold, especially for its age. The makeup design of this werewolf, however, has always left me wanting.

4. Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)

While The Wolf Man (1941) might be the gold standard that codified almost everything we associate with a traditional werewolf story, it truthfully lacks a few of the motifs people misattribute to the film. For starters, nowhere in The Wolf Man is a full moon mentioned or seen (merely an “autumn moon” is needed to transform). Secondly, the transformation is only hinted at in the film as his legs are shown growing hair. Later dissolves are used to reveal poor Lon Chaney Jr.’s face in repose after the werewolf is slain at the end.