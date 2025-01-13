Benicio del Toro’s The Wolfman 2010 Deserves More Credit

At its heart, The Wolfman (2010) wishes to be an Oedipal tragedy as defined by Freud. Sir John and Lawrence are not only estranged from their years apart but also by a sense of primal rivalry. Hinted in the script to have been a strict disciplinarian (or toxically masculine in the modern parlance), Sir John is suggested to have verbally and perhaps physically abused Lawrence, “the fragile one.” We also later learn he sent Lawrence away to a mental institution as a child after the boy saw his father as a werewolf.

Indeed, Sir John is revealed to have spent the last 30 years or so as a lupine who would lock himself away in the crypt of his wife, and Lawrence’s mother, during each full moon. But after his eldest son, who we never really meet, becomes engaged with Gwenlyth Conliffe (Blunt), a woman who looks exactly like the raven-haired Romani whom Sir John married, and whose portrait hangs over his fireplace, the id inside of Sir John’s subconscious gained the upper-hand. He let the beast run free one full moon and it killed his eldest son. The next full moon, we get a front row seat to it damning the boy to a life of werewolfery.

The film culminates in Freudian nightmare after Lawrence, who has taken up a romantic connection with Gwen over the several months the movie is set, is forced to indulge his own id. The climax of the film isn’t whether the Wolfman will kill the girl, though that sequence from the ’41 flick is repeated with loving affection; it’s father and son letting their freak flags fly and demons out. When Lawrence’s werewolf finally slaughters his father’s lupine alter-ego, it is in the burning ruins of the family home and beneath a portrait of the dead mother/wife. Gwen is a surrogate for the woman they both jealously commit murder over.

It is a thematically rich conceit, but one which in execution is muddled. Some of that is perhaps because Johnston lacked a firm hand on Hopkins, who eagerly chews the scenery of every talky scene (of which there are many). Hopkins indeed snarls, chuckles, and literally winks at the camera in one bit after he tells his actor-son that it is up to him to decide if he wants “to be or not to be.”

Yet in something as naturally melodramatic and heightened as The Wolfman story, Hopkins’ hamminess is not unwelcome. It might even have fit well on a Victorian stage where Freudian interpretations of the id and super-ego really were getting the center spotlight via adaptations of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Frankenstein. It also fills a void left by del Toro.

It hurts to come down too harshly on Benicio del Toro, who is one of the best actors of his generation and also such an admirer of the original Lon Chaney Jr. movie that he became the one to convince Universal to remake Wolf Man as a lavish, R-rated horror movie. However, his naturalistic instincts and tendency to dramatically underplay every line is anathema to a story as melodramatic and florid as Wolfman.