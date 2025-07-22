Wedding Crashers and a Lost World When Comedies Ruled Our Culture

There was even something faintly daring about Wedding Crashers in its moment 20 Julys ago considering that unlike all those other frat pack movies listed above, the film was rated R. That was a big bet at the time made by director David Dobkin. He even went to loggerheads with studio New Line Cinema about avoiding the PG-13 rating that had become standard in Hollywood comedies since the early 1990s.

Indeed, while the R-rated raunchy comedy was an American standard popularized by the first crop of SNL stars in the 1970s and ‘80s—an era that also could have been called a “frat pack” since it was kicked off by Animal House, a movie literally set in a frat—that kind of coarse (and sometimes disturbingly lecherous) laugh was phased out when the same generation started having children of their own. Yet Wedding Crashers, even more than Old School a few years earlier, proved the raunchy laugher was back, complete with gratuitous nudity and tasteless stereotypes, sure, but also some pretty terrific performances to bolster it all in a way that appealed equally to men and women. In fact, according to New Line’s internal tracking, unlike the rest of the frat pack era Wedding Crashers’ audience split evenly between male and female.

This was in large part proven by the undeniable chemistry between Vaughn and Wilson, who apparently endeared themselves as a duo to Dobkin at the premiere of Shanghai Knights—another Wilson vehicle opposite Jackie Chan (showing again where family-friendly comedy was in the early 2000s)—by doing an Abbott and Costello routine. Wilson and Vaughn would go on to have infectious two-hander energy in Wedding Crashers, and neither of them had to play straight man Abbott to the other’s Costello. In one scene, Vaughn can improvise for nearly a minute about his fantasies of Jane Seymour, and in the next Wilson gets to flirt like an effortless rom-com lead opposite Rachel McAdams.

Still, in retrospect my favorite performances might be Christopher Walken as a typically Walken-esque, idiosyncratic politician—another canny choice since the studio wanted Burt Reynolds—and Isla Fisher who takes the underwritten “stage-five clinger” stereotype and elevates it into elite wealthy petulance personified. Fisher also deserves credit for fighting the producers against turning her comic creation into an object purely designated for lust (she said they wanted her nude in five different scenes in the script). For whatever it’s worth, she won the MTV Movie Awards’ “Best Breakthrough Performance,” in what amounts to another relic of the 2000s.

All of these elements melded together into a potent project that didn’t just please its studio, but wowed them when it opened in second place at the box office… and at $32.2 million.

“We would have been happy with $25 million this weekend,” David Tuckerman, the New Line head of distribution, told the press in 2005. “Any time you have an R rating you’re going to limit your audience.”